X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Businesses looking for new markets to exit export slump

News
Man working with wood (photo is illustrative).
Man working with wood (photo is illustrative). Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

Estonia's exports have been declining for more than a year, but the situation may improve in the second half of the year. Companies are looking for new markets to replace weak demand in Scandinavia.

Exports of goods fell by 11 percent year-on-year in January. The decline in imports was even more significant at 13 percent. The decline in exports to the member states of the European Union was especially sharp.

"Across Europe, demand is very low, we are still feeling the effects of the war [in Ukraine] and there is general uncertainty," Mari Rell, economist at Eesti Pank, said.

Exports of mineral products, metal products, and wood and wood products fell the most in January.

"It started in May last year, when we started planning for the holidays and there was a risk that we would have to extend them by force. The trend in incoming work was such that we had to make contingency plans for the fall, which we did," Veljo Konnimois, founder of Radius Machining, said.

In the meantime, Konnimois said, they are working four days a week and are looking for new markets to get out of the slump, but it will take time.

"We ourselves had hoped to find new customers quickly in Central Europe, but it takes a little longer to find them," he said.

"The sectors themselves are also actively looking for alternatives to Scandinavia and the Baltic States. The wood construction sector today has marked Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, the UK, and France, and the metal sector is seen as most dependent on the German market. Most of them will take a year or two to reach agreements, you can't see the numbers today, but the markets are coming fast," said Andres Kikas, head of export at EAS-Kredex.

The situation is slightly better in the services sector, which is mainly driven by ICT and tourism.

"On the services side, the picture is better, our services exports support the whole economy, and this was also the case at the end of last year," Rell said.

According to Rell, exports of goods are also expected to improve in the second half of the year as demand picks up.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

vikerraadio e-dictation

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:03

Businesses looking for new markets to exit export slump

21:12

Transport administration sells personal data too easily, says inspectorate

21:09

Niguliste Museum opens tower gallery with exhibition on pilgrimage in Livonia Updated

20:41

Photos: Taje Paldrok exhibition 'Universal Revelations' opens in Tallinn

20:05

Bank of Estonia economist: Businesses worried over high loan interest rates

19:33

EU platform directive finally passes after Estonia and Greece vote in favor

19:27

Justice minister: I am concerned about prosecutor's office

18:40

e-Governance Academy, NATO unite to boost Moldova cybersecurity capacity

18:01

Cycle lanes set for Tallinn's Peterburi tee and Lastekodu tänav this year

17:22

Politicians: Parmas-Laanet conflict requires investigation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.03

Finnish police remove former Estonian PM Taavi Rõivas from flight

13:23

Finnair and Finnish police refrain from providing details on Rõivas incident

07:03

Colonel: Ukraine preparing to use its new aircraft by shooting down Russia's

10.03

Reili Rand: Estonia should not be given to Tallinn and Harju County

08:05

Ministry looking to boost voluntary contribution to national defense

08.03

First six Russian citizens issued orders to leave Latvia

07.03

Lithuanian intelligence: Russia preparing for long confrontation with NATO

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: