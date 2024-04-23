Statistics: First quarter construction price index up 0.9 percent on year

News
Construction work in Tallinn.
Construction work in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

In the first quarter of 2024, the construction price index (CPI) increased by 0.2 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 and by 0.9 percent on year, Statistics Estonia said Tuesday.

Ülo Paulus, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that in the first quarter of this year, compared with the first quarter of 2023, the CPI was primarily influenced by the increase in workers' wages, which accounted for 58 percent of the change in the index, according to a press release.

"Compared with the fourth quarter of last year, labor force was 2.6 percent more expensive, while the price of building materials fell by 1 percent and the cost of using building machines by 0.8 percent," Paulus noted.

The biggest contributors to the correction in input prices, meanwhile, were manufacturers of concrete products and large equipment rental companies.

The repair and reconstruction work price index, meanwhile, fell by 0.2 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 and by 0.1 percent on year.

The construction price index (CPI) expresses the change in construction expenditures taking into consideration the price changes of three basic inputs: labor force, building machines and building materials. The calculation of the CPI covers four groups of buildings: detached houses, apartment buildings, industrial buildings and office buildings. The repair and reconstruction work price index covers office buildings.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:36

Statistics: First quarter construction price index up 0.9 percent on year

10:10

Narva has few apartments to offer incoming teachers

09:30

Interior minister visits Kuremäe to convince convent to leave Moscow's jurisdiction

09:00

Expert: US aid removes risk of Ukraine front collapsing this fall

08:53

Gallery: Tallinn blanketed in thick snow

08:26

Critics say considerable part of state support benefitting the wealthy in Estonia

07:39

Energy excise duties to rise from May

22.04

Reps' defense seeking acquittal, €260,000 in damages

22.04

Photos: Katariin Mudist exhibition fills Tallinn gallery with ceramic slugs

22.04

Estonian MPs to visit Dalai Lama

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.04

Estonia's international schools worried over new language requirements

08:53

Gallery: Tallinn blanketed in thick snow

18.04

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain Estonia could win a war

05.04

Expert: A light metro could be constructed in Tallinn

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

22.04

New exhibition spotlights sex work in Estonian art from first half of 1900s

22.04

EDF chief: Estonia's defense spending could rise to 5% of GDP in coming years

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo