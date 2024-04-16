Estonian exporters worried about Sweden's weak krona

News
Man working with wood (photo is illustrative).
Man working with wood (photo is illustrative). Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

Estonian exporters are concerned about the weak Swedish krona and selling their products on the market. Additionally, the Swedish construction and real estate sector is still in crisis, and there is no hope of improvement this year.

The strengthening of the Swedish krona against the euro has been expected for some time, but so far in vain, Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

SEB Economic Analyst Mihkel Nestor said: "The Swedish krona tends to strengthen against the euro all the time, but in practice, it has not worked out well so far. It depends not so much on what is happening in Sweden itself, but on what is happening in the major world markets in terms of currency and bond yields. Historically, the Swedish krona has been well correlated with the US 10-year bond yield."

The weak krona burdens Estonian exporters focusing on the Swedish market.

Martti Kork, CEO of wood processing company Barrus in Võru, south Estonia, said: "Today, the construction market is down by tens of percent, the Swedish krona is weak, which is hampering our exports to Sweden and the euro area in general. On the other hand, their own timber industry – the cheap Swedish krona supports their exports and Barrus feels this today in its other markets, where Sweden is still a strong timber country and producers there can offer similar products at more competitive prices than Barrus can today."

Nestor said Sweden's weak construction market is worse than the weak exchange rate. No improvement is expected until 2025 or 2026.

"If we look at the previous half-year, at the end of 2023, new building permits were issued at around a third of what they would have been in normal times. With a very high fall in demand, I am afraid that the Swedish krona is not the main concern. But exports to Sweden are wider. There are also sectors where the change in demand has not been that big and they are, of course, bothered by the Swedish krona exchange rate," he said.

Estonia's exporters still expect the situation to improve and are ready to return to the market there as soon as possible.

"Sweden is certainly not a lost country. Geographically it is a very close market for us, we know the market, and we have been operating there for decades. We're certainly not throwing in the towel, we're going to keep on delivering, we're going to keep on hoping for a steady flow of our raw materials and for an improvement in competitiveness at some point, there's no choice," Kork said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:56

Farmers facing big losses due to erratic spring weather

20:26

Ministry to spend €120,000 on family friendly employer award promoter

20:25

Betting on Estonian sport: How a fun pastime can turn into a problem

20:05

Estonian exporters worried about Sweden's weak krona

19:32

Asian film culture festival JAFF presents both classics and the newest anime

19:00

SDE proposes former culture minister as new regional affairs minister

18:59

Estonian PM on state budget: People don't get why we must make an effort

18:21

Estonian scientists, beekeepers create unique honey DNA test

18:11

Municipalities still waiting for money for teachers' salary increases

17:32

Estonian diplomats nominated as EU ambassadors to Kosovo, Uzbekistan

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

12:02

US man convicted of torturing Estonian victim in Iraq sentenced to 70 years

15.04

General: Russia deploying amoeba tactics

12:31

Moscow Patriarchate Orthodox church renting seven plots in Tallinn

15.04

Shoplifting up by a third in Estonia over past few years

10:20

Madis Kallas resigns as regional affairs minister

15.04

Lidl expanding to smaller Estonian cities

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo