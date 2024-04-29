Estonia's 2023 exports per capita were below EU average

While Estonia's exports per capita have traditionally exceeded the EU average, last year the opposite was true – Estonia's exports per capita amounted to €13,324, whereas the EU average was €14,836, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

This article, written by Statistics Estonia analyst Jane Leppmets, was first published on the Statistics Estonia blog.

In 2023, Estonia's exports of goods amounted to €18.2 billion and imports to €21.2 billion at current prices. Exports decreased by 16 percent and imports by 17 percent compared with 2022. The trade deficit reached €3 billion.

Imports per capita were greater than the EU average (€14,523), reaching €15,498. In a comparison of the Baltic countries, Estonia's exports and imports per capita exceeded Latvia's, but were below those of Lithuania. As in Estonia, per capita exports in Latvia and Lithuania were lower than the EU average. Imports per capita in Estonia and Lithuania were above the EU average, while Latvia's figures were below average.

According to Eurostat, per capita exports were highest in the Netherlands (€48,620) and lowest in Cyprus (€4,490). The Netherlands also had the highest imports per capita (€43,806), whereas the figure was lowest in Romania (€6,404).

Foreign trade per capital in countries, 2023 Source: Statistics Estonia

Medium-sized enterprises accounted for the largest share of turnover

Among enterprises engaged in foreign trade, micro-enterprises with fewer than 10 employees were the most numerous in 2023. These accounted for 78 percent of all exporting economic units and 84 percent of all importing ones.

However, medium-sized enterprises with 50–249 employees generated the highest monetary value in foreign trade last year. They accounted for 38 percent of Estonia's total exports and 29 percent of total imports. Medium-sized enterprises constituted 5 percent of the number of economic units engaged in exports and 3 percent of those engaged in imports.

The number of large enterprises with at least 250 employees in Estonia was the lowest, comprising only 1 percent of economic units engaged in foreign trade but accounting for 22 percent of total exports and imports.

Both domestic- and foreign-controlled enterprises operating in Estonia

Whether an enterprise is controlled by domestic or foreign owners depends on who holds the majority of the voting rights, or equity. There are both domestic- and foreign-controlled enterprises engaged in each economic activity.

In terms of exports, the share of enterprises controlled by foreign owners was highest in the mining and quarrying (45 percent), financial activities (35 percent), and information and communication (31 percent) sectors.

The largest share of enterprises controlled by domestic owners was found in construction (95 percent), agriculture (94 percent), and transport and storage (89 percent).

Economically active enterprises by type of ownership, exports 2023. Source: Statistics Estonia

The share of goods of Estonian origin was greatest in exports of wood and articles of wood

In 2023, exports of goods of Estonian origin were 17 percent lower than a year earlier. The share of these goods in Estonia's total exports remained unchanged year-on-year at 64 percent.

The share of goods of Estonian origin was highest in the exports of wood and articles of wood, where Estonian-origin goods accounted for 95 percent of total exports. This was followed by miscellaneous manufactured articles (87 percent), paper and paper products (83 percent), base metals and articles of base metal (78 percent), and agricultural products and food preparations (74 percent). The share of goods of Estonian origin was lowest in the exports of transport equipment (26 percent) and mineral products (33 percent).

Export of goods by commodity section, 2023. Source: Statistics Estonia

The largest exports of goods of Estonian origin last year went to Finland, Sweden, and Germany. Compared with 2022, exports of goods of Estonian origin decreased the most to the United States, Sweden, and Egypt, but increased to Singapore, Ukraine, and China.

Exports and imports of goods increased in three counties

In 2023, Estonia's exports of goods decreased by €3.5 billion compared with the previous year, with Harju County accounting for the largest decrease of €2.5 billion. This was followed by Ida-Viru County (exports down by €205 million) and Viljandi County (by €83 million). Exports of goods increased in Tartu (by €22 million), Pärnu (by €11 million) and Valga (by €5.1 million) counties. The biggest drop in the number of economic units engaged in exports was recorded in Harju, Põlva, and Valga counties, while the figure increased in Ida-Viru, Pärnu, and Järva counties.

Estonia's imports of goods decreased by €4.3 billion in 2023. The largest decline was observed in Harju county (by €3.4 billion), followed by Ida-Viru (by €274 million), Lääne-Viru (by €75 million), and Tartu (by €73 million) counties. Imports of goods were up in Järva (by €4.7 million), Lääne (by €0.7 million), and Põlva (by €0.1 million) counties. The number of economic units engaged in imports decreased the most in Valga, Järva, and Rapla counties, while the increase was highest in Harju, Tartu, and Pärnu counties.

The deficit in Estonia's foreign trade in goods was caused by Harju County, the only county where imports of goods exceeded exports. However, it must be noted that county statistics are compiled on the basis of the legal address of enterprises, and importing enterprises are often registered in Harju County.

Exports and imports of goods by county, 2022–2023. Source: Statistics Estonia

See also the foreign trade section on our website. Statistics Estonia's foreign trade application provides visualized foreign trade data for Estonia.

This article was first published on the Statistics Estonia blog.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!