Ex-importer: Belarusian tractors were big business, but times change

While the changed security situation has led to a drying up of the import of spare parts for the famed Belarusian tractors often used in agriculture, not to mention tractors themselves, one former importer said that this is not a major issue in the short-term.

Over the longer term, however, the blue-colored Minsk-made models, noted for their simplicity, will likely disappear from Estonia's fields, save for those owned by a few hobbyists.

Türi Bel-Est, the official Estonian reseller for Minsk Tractor Works (Minski Traktarny Zavod, or MTZ), has been operating in Estonia since 1991.

Over a year ago, the import of tractors and spare parts from key Russian ally Belarus, to Estonia, was halted, for obvious reasons.

According to the Estonian traffic registry (Liiklusregsiter) MTZ remains a market leader for agriculture, with 6,125 models registered in this country.

The next most popular tractor brand is the Russian-made "T" (4,269).

U.S.-made John Deere tractors registered in Estonia number below 2,000.

That original spare parts are no longer imported from Belarus does not mean that owners of Belarusian-made models are in major danger, Türi Bel-Est owner Indrek Tammel told ERR.

He said secondary B-parts are still available from Lithuania and Poland, and are also manufactured in China.

"There are also some spare parts which are hard to find in Estonia, such as gearbox components, but more powerful items, for example, for 80-horsepower models, can still be found in Estonia," Tammel said.

Tammel added that there are several firms in Estonia which offer Belarus spare parts and provide mechanical repair services.

One distinctive feature of Belarusian tractors, compared with their modern Western counterparts, is of simplicity in build – a phenomenon already noted in western countries which imported Soviet and Warsaw Pact-made passenger vehicles in the 1980s.

Today, electronics prevail in agricultural vehicles just as they do in road vehicles, so the lack of these in Belarusian models allows farmers to repair tractors themselves where needed, rather than being locked into dependence on a supplier.

Before the end of imports, Belarus tractors made up quite a significant part of business in Estonia, he added. For instance, Türi Bel-Est sold spare parts with a turnover of half a million euros a year, and total revenue including new Belarus tractor sales exceeded €2 million. In 2021 alone, nearly a hundred Belarus tractors were sold. "This was big business," Tammel continued.

In addition to their simplicity, the cost-effectiveness of Belarus tractors is also a plus point; a new 80-90 horsepower (60-70KW) tractor costs between €20,000 and €25,000, while comparable western -made tractors cost about twice as much, Tammel added.

Time takes its toll, however, and the number of Belarusian-made tractors in Estonian is dwindling.

While Tammel does not see a significant problem with Belarus spare parts and repairs in-country, the end of their import means that no new tractors are coming in, while older ones are gradually being phased out.

"As time goes by, the 80-90 horsepower types which used to be sufficient for farmers are no longer enough; power requirements are rising. Today, tractors rated at about 200 horsepower (150KW) are the most commonly sold," Tammel said.

He suggested that Belarus tractors may likely become more of a choice for hobby farmers, while over time, tractors made in China, India, and Turkey might take over the lower-powered sector.

Belarus tractors have been produced at the Minsk Tractor Works since 1946.

