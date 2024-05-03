Estonia ranks 6th on World Press Freedom Index

News
Microphones.
Microphones. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia improved its place on the World Press Freedom Index rising from 8th place to 6th in the latest rankings, released on Friday.

Estonia scored 86.44 compared to 85.31 in 2023, putting it in the "good" (green) category. Only eight countries of the 180 monitored scored high enough – over 85 – to be in this group.

The report also highlighted several problems.

"Although press freedom is guaranteed on the legal and political levels, journalists face the risk of self-censorship due to anti-defamation legislation and cyber-bullying," said Reporters Without Borders (RSF), who compile the annual report.

Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Finland took the top five places – this is a long-term trend.

Portugal, Ireland, Switzerland, and Germany followed Estonia, rounding out the top 10. Latvia and Lithuania were 12th and 13th, respectively.

Looking at the wider region, Russia ranked at 162 and Belarus at 157. Ukraine rose from 79 to 61, and Poland from 57 to 47.

RSF said, that globally, the situation is worsening and it warns of a "worrying trend" revealed by the report.

"States and other political forces are playing a decreasing role in protecting press freedom. This disempowerment sometimes goes hand in hand with more hostile actions that undermine the role of journalists, or even instrumentalize the media through campaigns of harassment or disinformation," wrote Anne Bocandé,
RSF editorial director.

Estonia was ranked 4th in 2022 and 8th in 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:20

Estonia ranks 6th on World Press Freedom Index

12:12

Uusküla: Estonia far more interest rate-sensitive than other two Baltic states

11:45

Large-scale military exercise Spring Storm starts on Monday

11:31

Energy company: EV charging infrastructure needs to be left to private businesses

10:56

Tallinn opposition parties file Pärtel-Peeter Pere motion of no-confidence

10:21

Fraternity to have former Estonian National Museum building demolished

09:58

Latvian finance minister to buy up half of airBaltic shares

09:18

FIFA bars new Flora signing from play until July

08:50

Undersecretary's Bolt options worth tens of thousands

08:14

Injury means Õilme Võro to miss Nassau world relay champs

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

02.05

Analysts: Estonia likely reached the bottom of its recession

02.05

New plan would see registration tax also hit second-hand cars bought in Estonia

02.05

Hungary's OTP could bid for Luminor

30.04

Tallinn to close sports school

02.05

Analysis: Lithuanian economy grows in Q1, Latvian stands still, Estonian falls

02.05

British helicopters flying at night around central polygon

02.05

Institutions making switch to Estonian-only website domain names

08:50

Undersecretary's Bolt options worth tens of thousands

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo