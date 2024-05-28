Estonian organization to shut down long-running Perekool online forum

In a long-planned move, the Estonian Midwives' Association (EÄÜ) is shutting down its hosted Perekool online forum this Saturday, June 1, which over the years has ended up in the news primarily due to offensive and malicious comments posted by its users.

The Perekool online forum, or message board, has been running for decades. It has been an environment geared toward expectant families and those with children aimed, according to the EÄÜ, at increasing awareness and sharing relevant information, but which has been notorious for its derogatory comments.

In 2015, for example, ETV's investigative show "Pealtnägija" covered how Perekool is Estonia's meanest online forum, where the appearances and intimate lives of celebrities and ordinary people alike are dissected in detail.

According to its 2023 annual report, the Midwives' Association attempted to do something about it. The EÄÜ's supervisory board had decided last fall to shut down the board's entertainment and general chat subforums, where efforts to achieve a friendly and respectful atmosphere had proven futile. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough.

EÄÜ vice-president Irena Bartels told ERR that the imminent closure of the message board isn't connected to any one particular event or incident; rather, it has been in the works for a long time already.

"It's moreso the fact that over the years, there have been posts on the forum that have been malicious, hurt people's feelings, and ruined reputations and relationships," Bartels acknowledged. "The Estonian Midwives' Association doesn't want to be affiliated with this kind of settling of scores and malice; it's inconsistent with our association and professional values. That's the most important thing here."

The board's closure notice does indicate that other online spaces exist for future communication, such as Elufoorum, but according to Bartels, the latter is not hosted or maintained by the Midwives' Association; EÄÜ has no intention to continue running a message board.

The Perekool website, meanwhile, will continue publishing articles and podcasts, as well as host the "We're Having a Baby" handbook.

In 2023, EÄÜ's revenues totaled €136,582, of which less than €12,000 came from donations and grants; the majority was brought in by business activities.

Bartels admitted that closing the online forum will be to some extent a financial blow for the organization, but added that their values are worth more. She was unable to say how many users the board has.

The number of users likewise isn't reflected in its latest annual report either. EÄÜ's 2020 annual report, however, noted that Perekool had more than 51,000 registered users at the time.

