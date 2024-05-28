Estonian organization to shut down long-running Perekool online forum

News
Perekool online forum.
Perekool online forum. Source: screenshot
News

In a long-planned move, the Estonian Midwives' Association (EÄÜ) is shutting down its hosted Perekool online forum this Saturday, June 1, which over the years has ended up in the news primarily due to offensive and malicious comments posted by its users.

The Perekool online forum, or message board, has been running for decades. It has been an environment geared toward expectant families and those with children aimed, according to the EÄÜ, at increasing awareness and sharing relevant information, but which has been notorious for its derogatory comments.

In 2015, for example, ETV's investigative show "Pealtnägija" covered how Perekool is Estonia's meanest online forum, where the appearances and intimate lives of celebrities and ordinary people alike are dissected in detail.

According to its 2023 annual report, the Midwives' Association attempted to do something about it. The EÄÜ's supervisory board had decided last fall to shut down the board's entertainment and general chat subforums, where efforts to achieve a friendly and respectful atmosphere had proven futile. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough.

EÄÜ vice-president Irena Bartels told ERR that the imminent closure of the message board isn't connected to any one particular event or incident; rather, it has been in the works for a long time already.

"It's moreso the fact that over the years, there have been posts on the forum that have been malicious, hurt people's feelings, and ruined reputations and relationships," Bartels acknowledged. "The Estonian Midwives' Association doesn't want to be affiliated with this kind of settling of scores and malice; it's inconsistent with our association and professional values. That's the most important thing here."

The board's closure notice does indicate that other online spaces exist for future communication, such as Elufoorum, but according to Bartels, the latter is not hosted or maintained by the Midwives' Association; EÄÜ has no intention to continue running a message board.

The Perekool website, meanwhile, will continue publishing articles and podcasts, as well as host the "We're Having a Baby" handbook.

In 2023, EÄÜ's revenues totaled €136,582, of which less than €12,000 came from donations and grants; the majority was brought in by business activities.

Bartels admitted that closing the online forum will be to some extent a financial blow for the organization, but added that their values are worth more. She was unable to say how many users the board has.

The number of users likewise isn't reflected in its latest annual report either. EÄÜ's 2020 annual report, however, noted that Perekool had more than 51,000 registered users at the time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:52

Customers increasingly buying robotic lawnmowers

18:25

Expert: Marine heatwaves can have devastating effects on life in Baltic Sea

18:23

Government reaches agreement on cuts

17:57

Ministry mulls extra funding boost for Tallinn Airport

17:25

Tallinn to stop renting office space to Russian church

16:58

MEP: I sometimes wonder whether Reform is in the right European Parliament group

16:34

Estonian creative unions: Private copyright taxes must rise

16:24

Estonian organization to shut down long-running Perekool online forum

15:51

International art exhibition 'Wild Bits' opens in south Estonia

15:45

Several wrecks discovered close to Ruhnu Island

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.05

Baltics, Poland, Finland, Norway to set up drone walls with Russia

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

26.05

Russia adopts aerostats to help guard border with Finland

27.05

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrives in Estonia

24.05

Estonian sailors discovered Japan even before its isolation ended

27.05

Partners thrown out of Estonian Food Bank network after row

27.05

Foreign minister: Russia's hybrid actions require a response

27.05

Karis and Stubb: We are ready for Russian hybrid attacks

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo