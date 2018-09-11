Facebook shuts down Estonian group promoting MMS

Social media platform Facebook has shut down a popular Estonian group promoting the use of chlorine dioxide, marketed as Miracle Mineral Supplement or, as it is popularly known, MMS, citing violations of its terms of service (TOS) by group members, the Estonian Health Board announced on Tuesday.

The Health Board received a notice regarding the matter from Facebook in response to the agency's prior appeal in which it sought help from the social media platform in shutting the group down, as members of the group were using it to mediate and disseminate misleading information that could potentially be harmful to humans.

MMS is marketed as a cosmetic and consists of chlorine dioxide which is "activated" using a citric acid solution. The resulting chemical reaction produces chlorine dioxide.

Chlorine dioxide is a compound used as a biocide, which has a destructive effect on microbes. It is used as a bleaching agent, to disinfect hard surfaces as well as to treat water in areas with issues in accessing potable water. It is not registered as a medicine in Estonia.

By the beginning of August, the pro-MMS Facebook group in Estonia had grown to nearly 8,000 members in size. Posts in the group helped to illustrate patterns regarding how MMS was reaching its users and how agencies tasked with providing oversight were being fooled by false labels.

Estonia's Poison Information Centre has received calls from individuals who have used MMS and felt unwell and even vomited afterward.