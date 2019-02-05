news

Health Board bans distribution of chlorine dioxide marketed as MMS ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
MMS, previously sold as mouthwash, is now illegal in Estonia.
MMS, previously sold as mouthwash, is now illegal in Estonia. Source: ERR
News

The Miracle Mineral Supplement, short MMS, is popular with a certain subculture of conventional medicine critics in Estonia, and has been a hotly debated subject in the media for some time. The Health Board has now taken the step to entirely ban the distribution of the supposed wonder drug.

Passed around as a cure for virtually anything by those believing in its effects, the chlorine dioxide solution marketed as MMS is now banned in Estonia. An A-component of sodium chlorite, a chemical used as a disinfectant as well as to bleach and strip pulp, paper and textiles, MMS is classified as a dangerous chemical.

As it contains chlorine, it is also widely illegal as a component of cosmetic products, which happens to be the category MMS was marketed in despite its various applications beyond this product range.

According to Ester Õpik, in charge of the Health Board's North regional division, MMS comes with considerable health risks. "The A-component of MMS is a dangerous chemical, and because of this the Health Board asks people to be careful with the handling of the solution," Ms Õpik told media on Tuesday.

Leading up to the ban, MMS itself underwent detailed testing also on the part of the Estonian distributor. These tests confirmed the presence of chlorine in the solution. The chlorine formed after the mixing of the A and B-components of the solution as per the distributor's instruction to users.

The Health Board's own lab tests found that the mixture contains up to 70 times as much reactive chlorine as swimming pool water, and 214 times the amount allowed in drinking water.

Handling MMS, "you need to wear rubber gloves, and any remaining amount can't be poured down the drain," Ms Õpik stressed. "You have to take it to a chemical waste collection point."

Editor: Dario Cavegn

health boardmms


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
04.02

Baltic states skeptical about new Brexit negotiations

04.02

Estonia supporting Interim President Juan Guaidó of Venezuela

04.02

Prime minister misses meeting in Riga, plane turned around

04.02

Finnish ski-jumping legend Matti Nykänen dies

04.02

Gallery | Sweets, nuts, balloons, herbal tea, fish: Campaign gifts

04.02

Centre contests circuit court ruling over paying back illicit donations

04.02

Survey: Centre-Reform coalition first preference of Estonian voters

04.02

Number of refugees in Estonian centres shrinks to 47

Opinion
28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

Business
31.01

Industrial production increases through 2018

30.01

Swedbank profits rise 21% in 2018, to over €200 million

30.01

€141 million tax rebate due for past tax year

30.01

Profit of LHV increases by 23% to €27.2 million in 2018

30.01

SEB Estonian branch reports €63.7 million profit for 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:05

Organisers: 20th Dance Festival already sold out

16:44

German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen visiting Estonia on Tuesday Updated

15:28

Share of membership fees in party funding only marginal

14:15

Desynchronisation of Baltic power grids from Russia postponed

13:06

Premiere to bring new choreographers, ideas to Stage of Independent Dance

12:00

Health Board bans distribution of chlorine dioxide marketed as MMS

11:39

Social Insurance Board relocating 30 jobs to Järva County in 2019

10:25

Foreign minister travelling to US to meet anti-terror coalition colleagues

09:52

ERR News hosting all-woman pre-election debate in English Updated

09:36

Laine Randjärv leaving Riigikogu, preparing to run for mayor in Viimsi

09:08

App by Estonian company Plan B Labs chosen Google Play best of 2018

04.02

Interior Ministry: 958,571 people eligible to vote in 2019 general election

04.02

Baltic states skeptical about new Brexit negotiations

04.02

Estonia supporting Interim President Juan Guaidó of Venezuela

04.02

Prime minister misses meeting in Riga, plane turned around

04.02

Finnish ski-jumping legend Matti Nykänen dies

04.02

Gallery | Sweets, nuts, balloons, herbal tea, fish: Campaign gifts

04.02

Centre contests circuit court ruling over paying back illicit donations

04.02

Survey: Centre-Reform coalition first preference of Estonian voters

04.02

Number of refugees in Estonian centres shrinks to 47

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: