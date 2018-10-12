Estonian banks cease cooperation with online store selling MMS

All Estonian banks have ceased cooperation with the online store Mineral Garden, which sells chlorine dioxide solutions known as Miracle Mineral Supplement, or MMS, as a remedy, according to daily Postimees.

Following the banks' decision, it is no longer possible to pay for purchases via bank link in the online store owned by OÜ Living Minerals, which means that the purchasing of the toxic solution just became much more burdensome, the paper writes. The banks reached their decision after receiving inquiries from a Postimees journalist.

The website now displays a notices that purchases can only be paid for either via PayPal or bank transfer.

OÜ Living Minerals owner Merili Kukuškin declined to respond to the paper's emailed inquiries or phone call.

At the request of the Health Board, Facebook recently shut down a popular Estonian group on its platform propagating the use of MMS. Proponents of the solution, however, have regrouped on another social media platform known as MeWe.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!