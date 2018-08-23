news

Doctors: Why won't state intervene over misleading medical information? ({{commentsTotal}})

News
A website advertising a product in an article citing a nonexistent dermatologist.
A website advertising a product in an article citing a nonexistent dermatologist. Source: screen capture
News

The Estonian Society for Dermatovenereologists (ENSAS) has sent a memorandum to the Consumer Protection Board, the Health Board and the Ministry of Social Affairs in which it expresses dismay over the fact that the state has not responded in any way to the prolific advertisement and sales in the public sphere of non-evidence based medical treatment methods.

In its memorandum, which was sent to the state institutions in mid-August, ENSAS drew attention to the fact that people in Estonia are increasingly interested in non-evidence based treatment methods and are using products that are potentially hazardous to one's health and for commercial reasons are promoted among health products on websites citing the recommendations of made-up doctors and unverified information.

"Misleading information is being provided in online marketing regarding products that are not registered in Estonia and are being advertised using fictitious specialists," wrote ENSAS President Terje Kukk in the appeal, which was sent on behalf of the association board. "For example, the product Psorilin is being advertised as a treatment of psoriasis in the article 'Psoriasis: How to free yourself from this deadly autoimmune disorder? Interview with Estonia's top dermatologist!' with a Dr. Andre Metsa, who is not registered with Estonia's registry of healthcare professionals, speak nothing of his leading position. There is no dermatologist by that name."

Another example cited by the association is the promotion of chlorine dioxide, marketed as Miracle Mineral Supplement or, as it is popularly known, MMS, and dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), which proponents use to attempt to treat birthmarks and relieve the symptoms of chronic skin conditions, among other things.

"Although this matter has been an issue for years already, we would like to express our dismay over the fact that the state has to date been unable to figure out measures to prevent this," the memo read. "We also lack information regarding whether and how the Health Board has attempted to solve this problem."

The ENSAS believes that state institutions should intensify awareness efforts aimed at the public to help prevent people from putting their health at risk and encourage people to use only evidence-based treatment methods and products.

The association also forwarded to the state institutions extensive copies of posts from a pro-MMS and -DMSO group in which users ask each other for advice regarding treating skin conditions and are consistently recommended unproven methods of treatment. Among other such examples, users use MMS and DMSO to "treat" psoriasis and skin cancer as well as remove birth marks.

The state institutions will have until mid-September to respond to ENSAS' appeal. To date, not one of the three agencies has yet responded.

Consumer Protection Board: Fake products being investigated

Pille Kalda, public relations specialist at the Consumer Protection Board, told ERR that attempts are made to sell various fake products via numerous different channels.

If a website is registered outside of Estonia, however, there is nothing they can do to get a website promoting misleading and false information and selling fake products taken down.

The agency does has a number of investigations open regarding customers who have ordered fake products from advertisements that appeared in the paper edition of daily Õhtuleht, such as magnetic insoles and tick repellent bracelets that have not provided the expected results. Despite protections outlined in the Consumer Protection Act, the customers have not been able to return the products or have their money refunded, either.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

health boardministry of social affairspublic healthmmsconsumer protection boarddmso


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:17

Warmer summer weather to return Thursday, Friday before cooling off again

08:22

Analysis: Estonia failing to meet research and development goals

22.08

Kremlin: No hope of reparations from Russia for Soviet occupation

22.08

Estonia, Latvia sign data exchange agreement

22.08

Ivanova, Talvik leave parliamentary groups

22.08

SDE replaces Ojasalu with Oviir in party financing watchdog group

22.08

Indrek Tarand to run for Riigikogu, doesn't rule out Europe either

22.08

Gallery: Tammist sworn in as new IT minister

FEATURE
BUSINESS
22.08

Survey: 1 in 3 Estonian residents satisfied with their economic situation

22.08

Estonian beer producers predict fiscal year tax gap to reach €100 million

22.08

Reader's question: Whence does 'Doktorivorst' derive its name?

22.08

Vopak's Muuga terminal up for sale

21.08

Cargo volumes handled by Estonian ports up 2.7% on year

21.08

New RB Rail supervisory board approved

21.08

Industrial producer price index continues to rise in July

19.08

Saku sales down 13% in first half of 2018

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Members of the Reform Party at the party's annual Summer Days event.

August party ratings: Reform, Centre, EKRE remain most popular

The Reform Party, the Centre Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) continued to top the party ratings in August, while the Free Party climbed back up toward the 5% election threshold, it appears from the results of a survey commissioned by BNS and daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:07

IT minister: Immigration quotas for foreign workforce should be reexamined

15:10

Doctors: Why won't state intervene over misleading medical information?

14:05

Unemployment fund chief: Current fund won't see us through major crisis

13:04

August party ratings: Reform, Centre, EKRE remain most popular

12:13

Estonian party financing watchdog slaps Centre with €40,000 claim

11:09

CEO of Tallinn public transport company leaves Reform Party

10:03

Embryonic Talvik-led political party already a non-profit organisation

09:42

Holocaust victim memorials vandalised at Kalevi-Liiva Updated

09:17

Warmer summer weather to return Thursday, Friday before cooling off again

08:22

Analysis: Estonia failing to meet research and development goals

22.08

Kremlin: No hope of reparations from Russia for Soviet occupation

22.08

Estonia, Latvia sign data exchange agreement

22.08

Survey: 1 in 3 Estonian residents satisfied with their economic situation

22.08

Estonian beer producers predict fiscal year tax gap to reach €100 million

22.08

Ivanova, Talvik leave parliamentary groups

22.08

SDE replaces Ojasalu with Oviir in party financing watchdog group

22.08

Indrek Tarand to run for Riigikogu, doesn't rule out Europe either

22.08

Gallery: Tammist sworn in as new IT minister

22.08

Reader's question: Whence does 'Doktorivorst' derive its name?

22.08

Motorcyclist killed in collision with Tallinn tram Updated

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: