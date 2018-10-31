PayPal ceases cooperation with online store selling MMS

Estonian family doctor Karmen Joller has announced that in addition to Estonian banks, international online payment service provider PayPal has likewise ceased cooperation with an online store selling chlorine dioxide solutions known as Miracle Mineral Supplement, or MMS, as a remedy.

"I am truly glad that the Health Board managed to close down the MMS Facebook group," Joller wrote on Facebook. "My respect to AS Maksekeskus and Estonian banks who refused to work with a company that maliciously exploits the health of our people. Only PayPal remained."

Joller wrote that she contacted PayPal, for the first time taking advantage of having been named Doctor of the Year in order to emphasise her message. "PayPal responded, promising to analyse the info sent to them," she explained.

"It was with great relief that I discovered that purchasing MMS is now even more difficult, as PayPal services have been cut off for the malicious business," the Estonian doctor said.

In mid-October, all Estonian banks ceased cooperation with the online store Mineral Garden, which sells MMS solutions. At the request of the Health Board, Facebook in September shut down a popular Estonian group on its platform propagating the use of MMS. Proponents of the solution, however, have regrouped on another social media platform known as MeWe.

