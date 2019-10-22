ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Health Board imposes €600 penalty payment on company marketing MMS ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
MMS, previously sold as mouthwash, is now illegal in Estonia.
MMS, previously sold as mouthwash, is now illegal in Estonia. Source: ERR
News

The Estonian Health Board has imposed a penalty payment of €600 on a company by the name of OÜ Living Minerals for continuously marketing a mouthwash containing the banned substance chlorine dioxide, also marketed as the Miracle Mineral Supplement (MMS).

The distribution of the product marketed as MMS Mineral Mouthwash was prohibited by the board in February as it contains chlorine, which is forbidden in cosmetic products.

The Health Board on July 26 initiated control procedure  to check if the company has complied with the ban, Ester Öpik, head of the Health Board's North regional division, said. Öpik noted that it was discovered in the course of said proceedings that the company continues to sell the banned cosmetic product online, only having changed its name. The Health Board has relayed to the company all procedural documentation accompanied by relevant explanations and reasons, the penalty payment must be made on Nov. 1 at the latest.

"The distribution of MMS remains prohibited in Estonia. The product contains chlorine, which is strictly prohibited in cosmetic products — this was further corroborated by a compulsory safety report, which the company itself ordered, according to which the chlorine was prepared by mixing A and B components of MMS as instructed by the manufacturer. Needless to say, this product has no medical value, the only thing it does is help reduce the contents of one's wallet," Öpik said.

Ingestion of the substance may be accompanied by abdominal pain and vomiting. People who feel unwell after taking chlorine dioxide or the MMS containing chlorine dioxide should seek help immediately.

The Health Board is a governmental authority operating within the area of governance of the Ministry of Social Affairs, whose aim is to implement a population health policy in the field of healthcare, health protection, chemical safety and medical devices aimed at shaping a healthy living and learning environment.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

health boardmmschlorine dioxidemms mineral mouthwash


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:33

Trade unions: Postal service price hike essential for raising salaries

16:55

Tartu city gets public heart defibrillator location app

16:27

Bill to reduce excise duty hike on tobacco passes first reading

15:51

Coalition to reopen pharmacy reform for discussion, putting plans on hold

15:24

Swine fever regulations to stay due to continued wild boar cases

14:58

Navy detonates World War II torpedo boat off Saaremaa coast

14:12

Tallinn Music Week 2020 open for artist applications

13:46

Health Board imposes €600 penalty payment on company marketing MMS

13:14

Defense minister pledges Estonia's support to Ukraine will continue

12:47

Riigikogu passed visa-free work agreement for young people in Japan

12:17

Tax office helps detain a gang of drug dealers

11:45

Hunt's Colts overcome Houston Texans at home

11:04

Ski coach Alaver to go to court over doping allegations

10:56

Politicians do not plan to introduce a car tax in Estonia

10:29

Javelin thrower Magnus Kirt shortlisted for European athlete of the year

09:52

Paper: Plans discussed for Kuressaare to Stockholm seasonal flights

08:37

UK military equipment bound for Estonia traveling across Europe

21.10

Toomas Sildam: Meetings not to be followed up without Russia-policy

21.10

What the papers say: Brexit, museum to exhibit Tartu bar top, free books

21.10

Estonian border guards find man stuck in fence

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: