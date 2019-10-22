Health Board imposes €600 penalty payment on company marketing MMS

The Estonian Health Board has imposed a penalty payment of €600 on a company by the name of OÜ Living Minerals for continuously marketing a mouthwash containing the banned substance chlorine dioxide, also marketed as the Miracle Mineral Supplement (MMS).

The distribution of the product marketed as MMS Mineral Mouthwash was prohibited by the board in February as it contains chlorine, which is forbidden in cosmetic products.

The Health Board on July 26 initiated control procedure to check if the company has complied with the ban, Ester Öpik, head of the Health Board's North regional division, said. Öpik noted that it was discovered in the course of said proceedings that the company continues to sell the banned cosmetic product online, only having changed its name. The Health Board has relayed to the company all procedural documentation accompanied by relevant explanations and reasons, the penalty payment must be made on Nov. 1 at the latest.

"The distribution of MMS remains prohibited in Estonia. The product contains chlorine, which is strictly prohibited in cosmetic products — this was further corroborated by a compulsory safety report, which the company itself ordered, according to which the chlorine was prepared by mixing A and B components of MMS as instructed by the manufacturer. Needless to say, this product has no medical value, the only thing it does is help reduce the contents of one's wallet," Öpik said.

Ingestion of the substance may be accompanied by abdominal pain and vomiting. People who feel unwell after taking chlorine dioxide or the MMS containing chlorine dioxide should seek help immediately.

The Health Board is a governmental authority operating within the area of governance of the Ministry of Social Affairs, whose aim is to implement a population health policy in the field of healthcare, health protection, chemical safety and medical devices aimed at shaping a healthy living and learning environment.

