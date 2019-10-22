ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tartu city gets public heart defibrillator location app ({{commentsTotal}})

A public heart defibrillator in Tartu.
A public heart defibrillator in Tartu. Source: Tartu City Government
A new app has launched in Tartu which shows the locations of heart defibrillators throughout the city.

The app highlights the locations of the Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) on a map of the city, which are shown by a heart-shaped icon with additional information available when clicking the icon.

An AED delivers a dose of electric current to the heart, to treat Heart arrhythmia cases. The devices were introduced in public places in the city in 2011.

Deputy Mayor Mihkel Lees said the city government had made it a priority to improve life-saving capabilities in Tartu, which the AED app forms a part of.

"It is my hope that the map application, which was launched today, will help to raise the level of awareness of Tartu residents regarding possibilities for resuscitation and will also be of help to the emergency response center, if the need should arise to guide people in providing aid," Lees added.

The app will be updated continually with new information, which the city is asking residents to help with.

"Information is definitely sought from those enterprises engaged in the sale and installation of AED devices, and enterprises that have a resuscitation device and would like to be include on the map. We also await information from residents who notice an AED device that has not been entered on the map,' said Piret Väljaots, Head of Tartu City Government's Department of Social Welfare and Health Care.

The public can send this information as well as any inaccuracies or errors, to the city government here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tartu city governmenttartu cityheart defibrillators


