Paper: Tallinn plans to restrict use of leaf blowers on streets

Plans to restrict the use of leaf blowers on the streets of Tallinn are being drawn up by the city government's Environment and Communal Services department, daily newspaper Postimees reported on Monday.

The agency's head Ain Valdmann said Finland had made the same decision a decade ago to only allow leaf blowers in parks and green spaces, and only in autumn, adding Tallinn wanted to follow this example.

Valdman said a definition of green spaces would have to be created and, if brought into force, the restrictions will be added to an updated version of the City Maintenance Code.

He said the problem with leaf blowers was the noise level, which annoys a lot of people, and the increased level of dust in the air which can damage human health.

Mustamäe councillor Lauri Laats said on social media he was also concerned about the noise levels and use of leaf blowers.

