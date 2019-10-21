ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Paper: Tallinn plans to restrict use of leaf blowers on streets ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Man with leaf blower.
Man with leaf blower. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Plans to restrict the use of leaf blowers on the streets of Tallinn are being drawn up by the city government's Environment and Communal Services department, daily newspaper Postimees reported on Monday.

The agency's head Ain Valdmann said Finland had made the same decision a decade ago to only allow leaf blowers in parks and green spaces, and only in autumn, adding Tallinn wanted to follow this example.  

Valdman said a definition of green spaces would have to be created and, if brought into force, the restrictions will be added to an updated version of the City Maintenance Code.  

He said the problem with leaf blowers was the noise level, which annoys a lot of people, and the increased level of dust in the air which can damage human health.

Mustamäe councillor Lauri Laats said on social media he was also concerned about the noise levels and use of leaf blowers.  

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinn city council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:51

Unemployment increased in third quarter

15:14

High support among Estonians for reaching 2050 climate neutrality goal

14:37

Paper: Tallinn plans to restrict use of leaf blowers on streets

14:05

Kaljulaid to attend throne ascension ceremony of new Japanese emperor

13:29

Statistics: Construction prices increase after labor costs rise

13:03

Immunization coverage could be improved by training teachers, say doctors

12:28

Tallinn delays new bus routes due to lack of drivers

12:06

Reinsalu: NATO Article 5 works 'unconditionally' despite Syria escalation

11:41

Kanepi rises in women's tennis WTA rankings

11:06

EKRE members, supporters crash LGBT event in Pärnu

10:32

Ministry of Culture rejects Narva mayor's request to co-finance new piano

10:04

Paper: Returns on voluntary pension schemes in Estonia lowest in Europe

09:46

Opposition to continue boycott of prime minister during Question Time

09:07

Gallery: Snap exercise Okas ended on Sunday

08:35

Two young Finns found dead on Tallink cruise ship

20.10

Estonian minister greets Finnish, Hungarian colleagues on Finno-Ugric Day

20.10

First component for AI-based applications reaches source code repository

20.10

National EMN contact point to be relocated to Academy of Security Sciences

20.10

Estonia to financially support democracy in Eastern Europe, Central Asia

20.10

UK should hold new referendum, says Estonian MEP

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: