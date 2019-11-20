ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tartu suggests restricting use of leaf blowers ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Man using a leaf blower in a park.
Man using a leaf blower in a park. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tartu is trying to reduce the use of petrol-powered leaf blowers in green spaces in the city and limit their usage to autumn.

The city also plans to restrict the areas where leaf blowers can be used to places where it is not possible use other means to collect the fallen leaves.

Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm said the city cannot ban the use of leaf blowers for people, as the ban would require an amendment to the law at the state level.

"There is no chance that the city will ban one or another tool, we really don't have that in the city, so the city of Tartu can't ban the use of leaf blowers, for example. There is no way we can do this. What we can do is set a good example of how the green areas can actually be maintained. " 

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
