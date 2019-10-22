Javelin thrower Magnus Kirt shortlisted for European athlete of the year

The European Athletics Association, more commonly known as European Athletics and governing body of the sport within Europe, has shortlisted Estonian Javelin thrower Magnus Kirt for men's European athlete of the year, ERR's online sports portal reports.

The winner will be announced in Tallinn on Saturday, meaning Kirt has the chance of taking the gong in front of a home crowd.

Kirt also tops the world leaderboard for the current season, following a 90.61-meter throw (also a personal best) in Finland in summer.

Kirt is joined on the four-person shortlist by Pawel Fajdek (Poland), discus thrower Daniel Stahl (Sweden) and 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm (Norway).

The shortlist was based on social media votes received by the European Athletics site.

The four men's European Athlete of the Year finalists. ????



????????Pawel Fajdek

????????Magnus Kirt

????????Daniel Stahl

????????Karsten Warholm



The winner will be announced at the Golden Tracks award ceremony in Tallinn on Saturday. ????



????: https://t.co/URokDHeGT5 pic.twitter.com/UDzeHu5OW4 — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) October 21, 2019

The European Athletics Golden Track award ceremony takes place in Tallinn on Saturday, Oct. 26, with the winner of the women's category to be chosen from sprinter Dina Asher-Smith (U.K.), middle-distance runner Sifan Hassan (Netherlands), high jumper Mariya Lasitskene (Russia) and longer jumper Malaika Mihambo (Germany) as well as the winners of women's and men's rising star categories.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!