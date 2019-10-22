ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Javelin thrower Magnus Kirt shortlisted for European athlete of the year ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Magnus Kirt arrives back in Estonia after his Silver-medal win in Doha.
Magnus Kirt arrives back in Estonia after his Silver-medal win in Doha. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The European Athletics Association, more commonly known as European Athletics and governing body of the sport within Europe, has shortlisted Estonian Javelin thrower Magnus Kirt for men's European athlete of the year, ERR's online sports portal reports.

The winner will be announced in Tallinn on Saturday, meaning Kirt has the chance of taking the gong in front of a home crowd.

Kirt also tops the world leaderboard for the current season, following a 90.61-meter throw (also a personal best) in Finland in summer.

Kirt is joined on the four-person shortlist by Pawel Fajdek (Poland), discus thrower Daniel Stahl (Sweden) and 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm (Norway).

The shortlist was based on social media votes received by the European Athletics site.

The European Athletics Golden Track award ceremony takes place in Tallinn on Saturday, Oct. 26, with the winner of the women's category to be chosen from sprinter Dina Asher-Smith (U.K.), middle-distance runner Sifan Hassan (Netherlands), high jumper Mariya Lasitskene (Russia) and longer jumper Malaika Mihambo (Germany) as well as the winners of women's and men's rising star categories.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

sportsmagnus kirtestonian sportssport in estoniaestonian sports people


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:46

Health Board imposes €600 penalty payment on company marketing MMS

13:14

Defense minister pledges Estonia's support to Ukraine will continue

12:47

Riigikogu passed visa-free work agreement for young people in Japan

12:17

Tax office helps detain a gang of drug dealers

11:45

Hunt's Colts overcome Houston Texans at home

11:04

Ski coach Alaver to go to court over doping allegations

10:56

Politicians do not plan to introduce a car tax in Estonia

10:29

Javelin thrower Magnus Kirt shortlisted for European athlete of the year

09:52

Paper: Plans discussed for Kuressaare to Stockholm seasonal flights

08:37

UK military equipment bound for Estonia traveling across Europe

21.10

Toomas Sildam: Meetings not to be followed up without Russia-policy

21.10

What the papers say: Brexit, museum to exhibit Tartu bar top, free books

21.10

Estonian border guards find man stuck in fence

21.10

Mikser and Kaljulaid: Why fight freedom?

21.10

Aircraft over 20 years of age cannot be used on Saaremaa route

21.10

Association of Media Enterprises wants digital tax in Estonia by 2021

21.10

Free Party membership at critical level and funding in decline

21.10

Swedbank: Russian impact on Estonian economy has declined

21.10

Kaljulaid has not yet been invited to Moscow for May 9

21.10

Unemployment increased in third quarter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: