Gallery: Javelin Silver medalist Magnus Kirt arrives home

News
ERR, ERR News
Magnus Kirt arrives back in Estonia.
Magnus Kirt arrives back in Estonia. Author: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Estonian athlete Magnus Kirt arrived home late on Monday night, following his World Championship Silver medal triumph in Doha, Qatar.

Kirt threw his medal-clinching 86.21-meter throw on the second attempt (the same attempt which saw eventual Gold medalist Anderson Peters (Grenada) and Bronze winner Johannes Vetter (Germany) make their best throws), but put his shoulder out on a later attempt, and so arrived at Tallinn Airport sporting a sling.

"The highest emotions go through your mind with the realization that it's world championship silver," Kirt told ERR.

"What price did this come at? You also need to consider things, make wise decisions, and the best plans for being in the running next season," Kirt said, probably referring to his injury.

With regard to the shoulder, it's still early days, Kirt said.

"I've only seen an X-ray and it wasn't anything insane. But my arm gets stiff and there are question are there," he said, noting he needs to go for an MRI examination and then await its results.

Kirt had plenty of support in Doha itself, as well as at home.

"When you look at how many people follow me, with the people of the small town of Tõrva (Kirt's hometown-ed.) watching qualification and the finals on screen at a cinema — thinking about this always warms my heart and makes me feel great," Kirt added.

"This is why I do sports. I like the Javelin first and foremost because I like to throw a spear, but on the other hand, those emotions you get from that are definitely the most important thing. People who get behind you in Estonia or at the stadium — that's the reason to do sports," he added.

As for recovery from the injury, Kirt said he hoped that would be swift.

"I believe the best thing to do right now is to get a good plan, a plan of action. Starting tomorrow and running through to next season. The sooner we start organizing and getting things done, the more likely we are to be in good shape next season," he said.

The late night flight which touched down in Tallinn at 11.40 p.m. on Monday also took decathlete Janek Õiglane and hurdler Kaur Kivistik, as well as coaches Indrek Tustit, Marek Vister and physiotherapist Risto Jamnes.

Estonia's other Silver medalist, decathlete Maicel Uibo, is based in the U.S.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

