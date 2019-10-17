Magnus Kirt undergoes shoulder surgery

Athlete and javelin thrower Magnus Kirt, who was injured in the Doha World Championships, will undergo surgery in Estonia at the end of the week.

Doctor Madis Rahu and Finnish surgeon Urho Väätäinen will undertake the procedure.

The decision was made after consultation with several specialists showed that surgery would give the best outcome. He will then have post-operative rehabilitation with a specialist in France.

Kirt's Silver-winning throw came in the second attempt in the finals earlier this month, where he made 86.21 meters (Personal Best: 90.61 meters).

TV footage showed the left-armed Kirt falling to the ground after his penultimate throw, and remaining prostrate and in considerable distress. Medical staff administered an ice pack, and he was soon taken away by stretcher, with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

--

