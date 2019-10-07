ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Magnus Kirt wins Javelin Silver, though is stretchered off injured

An injured Margus Kirt had still thrown far enough to win World Championships Silver in Doha, Qatar.
An injured Margus Kirt had still thrown far enough to win World Championships Silver in Doha, Qatar. Source: EPA/Scanpix
Estonian javelin thrower Magnus Kirt clinched Silver at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, though he had to be stretchered off due to injury, according to ERR's sports portal.

Kirt's Silver-winning throw came in the second attempt in the finals Sunday evening, where he made 86.21 meters (Personal Best: 90.61 meters), continuing a successful few days for Estonian sport.

TV footage shows the left-armed Kirt falling to the ground after his penultimate throw, and remaining prostrate and in considerable distress. Medical staff administered an ice pack, and he was soon taken away by stretcher, with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

However, his second throw was not beaten by any other thrower, other than Gold medallist Anderson Peters (Grenada) who topped his 86.60 in the first throw with an 86.89 in the second. Bronze medallist Johannes Vetter (Germany) also made his medal winning throw of 85.37 at the second attempt.

Kirt was still able to pick up his medal on the podium, albeit with his arm in a sling.

Footage of Kirt's second throw is below, courtesy of ERR's sports portal.

The Javelin finals started just before 8 p.m. local (and Estonian) time on Sunday. Many of the World Athletics Championships events at the Khalifa International Stadium have had to take place late at night to avoid the worst of the heat.

Estonian decathlete Maicel Uibo also won Silver in his event, in the small hours of Friday morning.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

