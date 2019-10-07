The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a surprise victory in week five of the NFL season, winning 19-13 against the Kansas City Chiefs, rounding off a successful few days for Estonian sportspeople. The Colts have an Estonian in the lineup, defensive linesman Margus Hunt, who did not start the game, but got playtime on both defense and special teams nevertheles

Unfancied Indianapolis traveled to Arrowhead Stadium as definite underdogs against the then-unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The last time the two teams met, both in the AFC but in different divisions, the Chiefs overwhelmed the Colts 31-13 in the divisional playoff game in January. The Colts were 2-2 in the AFC South, the Chiefs 4-0 in the AFC West, before kickoff.

However, this time the Colts closed down the normally rampant Chiefs' defense, confining them to their lowest scoreline in 26 games, and stayed ahead through the bulk of the kicking-heavy game.

s. Indianapolis were also playing a five defensive-back formation, leaving just two linebackers, with four defensive linesmen in front of them.

The Chiefs opened their account with a field goal, but the Colts took an early lead with a touchdown on the next drive, with the Chiefs answering them with a touchdown of their own before the first quarter ended.

The second quarter saw two Colts' field goals, with no score from the hosts, making it 13-10 to Indianapolis halfway through the game. The Colts committed their only turnover in the game in this quarter, an interception, though their opponents turned over on their next drive too, with a fumble.

The third quarter was even more sterile, with plenty of punting, but only one score, again a Colts field goal.

A field goal each in the final quarter meant the visitors came away winners, 19-13 and remain second in the AFC South on 3-2. The Chiefs also turned over for the second time, this time after running out of downs.

The Chiefs remain at the top of their division, but are no longer in the elite club of unbeaten teams, which now consists of the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers. The latter have only played three games having had their bye week, and play on Monday night.

The Colts, who are on bye week themselves for week six, are seventh in the AFC overall, and 14th in the NFL as a whole. Their next match is at home at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, against the Houston Texans in week 7, on Sunday Oct. 20.

Margus Hunt, 32, from Karksi-Nuia, Viljandi County, started as a field athlete at Southern Methodist Univeristy (SMU) in Dallas, Texas, switching to gridiron when SMU cut its athletics program. He was drafted by the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals in the second round in 2013, and traded to the Colts in March 2017.

