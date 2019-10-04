Uibo clinches World Championships Decathlon Silver in Doha

Estonian athlete Maicel Uibo won silver in the Decathlon at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, ERR's online sports portal reports after a thrilling climax in the 1500 Meters, just after midnight Friday. Fellow Estonian Janek Õiglane came in sixth.

While the Estonian was in sixth place after the opening day, he stormed to personal bests in both hurdles and pole vault.

Uibo, 21, from Põlva, accrued 8,604 points to finish second behind youngest ever Decathlon World Champion, Niklas Kaul (also 21) of Germany, who took 8,691 points. Damian Warner of Canada, who led the event at the end of day one, took Bronze with 8,529 points.

Janek Õiglane placed sixth with 8,297 points.

World record holder and defending champion Kevin Mayer (France) was the obvious favorite going into the event, but finished outside the top 20.

The event was organized over three days, with many events taking place late at night rather than in the heat of the day. Wednesday saw the 100 Meters, Long Jump, Shot Put, High Jump and 400 Meters at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar, Thursday moving on to the 110-meter Hurdles, Discus, Pole Vault and Javelin, culminating in the 1500 Meters at just after midnight Friday.

Course of the competition:

The Decathlon kicked off with the 100 Meters on Wednesday afternoon, which Uibo finished in 16th place with a time of 11.10. Õiglane was 13th with 10.94.

Uibo continued his slow start to the Silver Medal, finishing 8th in the Long Jump (7.46 meters), while Õiglane came 11th (7.32 meters), and not ranking at all in the Shot Put, where Janek Õiglane came 7th with a throw of 15.20 meters.

However Uibo came into his own with the High Jump, finishing first with a jump of 2.17 meters, just one centimeter lower than his personal best.

The opening day's events were rounded off just before 7 p.m. with the 400 Meters. This time Õiglane outstripped his countryman, putting in a time of 49.14 compared with Uibo's 50.44.

Uibo came into day two in sixth place; Õiglane in 10th.

Day two began with the 110-meter Hurdles, where Uibo finished in sixth place, after putting in a personal best of 14.43 in the first run.

In the next event, the Discus, Uibo's first throw ended up being his best, at 46.64 meters (his personal best is 49.14).

Both Estonian athletes did well in the Pole Vault, with Uibo breaking his personal best by reaching 5.30 meters on the third attempt, only to surpass that record by reaching 5.40 meters on the second attempt.

In the Javelin, Uibo threw 70 cm shorter than his personal best, at 63.83 meters on his first throw. Õiglane manged 72.46 meters, though neither athlete improved on these distances in subsequent throws.

Uibo's results over day two put him top of the table, with Õiglane in 6th, and Niklas Kaul in 3rd, but the 1500 Meters was still to come on the final day. In fact, starting as it did at 12.32 a.m. local time (which is the same as Estonian time) there was only couple of hours between the penultimate event and the 1500 Meters, where Niklas Kaul excelled, putting in a win to clinch the title

Uibo finished third in the 1,500 meters, keeping up with Kaul, for three quarters of the race. He put in a time of 4:31:51, with Õiglane coming in seventh in 4:36:24.

All this was enough to hand Uibo the Silver Medal, with Kaul taking Gold and Warner Bronze.

One of Uibo's first well wishers was his wife, Bahamian-born Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who herself also won Silver at the Qatar event, in the 400 Meters.

ERR's sports portal has video clips of most of day two's events here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!