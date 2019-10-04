Estonian-Bahamian couple both win Silver in Doha World Championships

The 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, turned out to be a very special event for one married couple.

Maicel Uibo, from Põlva, won Silver in the Men's Decathlon, after finishing third in the final event, the 1500 Meters, just after 12.30 a.m. Friday local (and Estonian) time. Uibo had been lying in sixth place at the beginning of the second day at the Khalifa International Stadium, but strong performances in the Pole Vault and Javelin, as well as the 1500 Meters, took him to second place with 8,604 points and the Silver Medal.

Uibo's wife, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, had already also won Silver, in her case in the Women's 400 Meters.

Miller-Uibo was among the first to congratulate her husband after his Decathlon triumph (see video).

Maicel Uibo, 21, from Põlva, competed for the University of Georgia in the U.S., winning the 2014 and 2015 NCAA Decathlon championships.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, 25, from Nassau, Bahamas, also attended the University of Georgia.

The couple met at university, marrying in 2017.

