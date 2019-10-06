Tänak still leading WRC Rally Wales

Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak goes into the final day of WRC Rally Wales in the lead, a position which he maintained throughout Saturday's events.

After a relatively slow start to the rally, held on a variety of courses in North Wales including the vicinity of the Snowdonia National Park, Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja in the Toyota Yaris won the second, third, and final two stages of Friday (the latter approaching or during darkness) which was enough to carry a commanding lead into Saturday.

The pair won one more stage, the final stage on Saturday at Colwyn Bay, and are in the lead in the opening Sunday stage at Alwen at the time of writing.

Four more stages follow on Sunday, including an asphalt stage on Great Orme's Head just outside Llandudno.

Title challenger (and current holder) Sébastien Ogier of France has slipped down to third place in the Citroën, and is a little over 21 seconds behind Tänak. Thierry Neuville (Belgium, Hyundai), the only other driver with a mathematical chance of the drivers' title, lies in second place at the time of writing, just over 11 seconds behind the Estonian.

Should things stay as they are, it would widen the gap at the top of the driver's table, which Tänak leads on 210 points over Ogier's 193, with two more races to go in the season, in Spain and Australia.

ERR's sports portal is liveblogging the rally (in Estonian), and will televise the last stages from 2 p.m. Estonian time, as will ETV.

