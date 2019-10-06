ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tänak still leading WRC Rally Wales ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Ott Tänak's Toyota Yaris at Rally Wales.
Ott Tänak's Toyota Yaris at Rally Wales. Source: PA/Scanpix
News

Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak goes into the final day of WRC Rally Wales in the lead, a position which he maintained throughout Saturday's events.

After a relatively slow start to the rally, held on a variety of courses in North Wales including the vicinity of the Snowdonia National Park, Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja in the Toyota Yaris won the second, third, and final two stages of Friday (the latter approaching or during darkness) which was enough to carry a commanding lead into Saturday.

The pair won one more stage, the final stage on Saturday at Colwyn Bay, and are in the lead in the opening Sunday stage at Alwen at the time of writing.

Four more stages follow on Sunday, including an asphalt stage on Great Orme's Head just outside Llandudno.

Title challenger (and current holder) Sébastien Ogier of France has slipped down to third place in the Citroën, and is a little over 21 seconds behind Tänak. Thierry Neuville (Belgium, Hyundai), the only other driver with a mathematical chance of the drivers' title, lies in second place at the time of writing, just over 11 seconds behind the Estonian.

Should things stay as they are, it would widen the gap at the top of the driver's table, which Tänak leads on 210 points over Ogier's 193, with two more races to go in the season, in Spain and Australia.

ERR's sports portal is liveblogging the rally (in Estonian), and will televise the last stages from 2 p.m. Estonian time, as will ETV.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ott tänakwrcott tänak - martin järveojaestonian sportssport in estoniaestonian sports peoplerally wales


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
04.10

Record number of consripts joining defence forces voluntarily

04.10

Court confiscates Belarusian smugglers' cars and hands them entry bans

04.10

Drivers warned of possible ice on roads on Friday

04.10

Estonian court jails former ISS employee for spying for Russia

04.10

Simson: New oil shale plants will not be a problem for Estonia

what the papers say
Business
01.10

Savings stagnant despite wages growing faster than prices

01.10

Statistics: Industrial production increased in August

01.10

Nordica partner Adria Airways files for bankruptcy

30.09

Public vote to make Tartu a better place starts on Thursday

30.09

Statistics: Retail trade increased by 4 percent in August

FEATURES
Culture
Opinion
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
10:10

Tänak still leading WRC Rally Wales

09:12

In case you missed it: Monday, Sept. 30-Saturday, Oct. 5

05.10

Cultural endowment not enough for Linnahall facelift, up to politicians

05.10

German-British minimalist composer Max Richter to appear on ETV2 talk show

05.10

Tallinn City Government to tighten up snow removal practices

05.10

Former judge files criminal report on former Savisaar prosecutor

05.10

Ott Tänak goes into day three of WRC Rally Wales in the lead

05.10

Nine more nations join NATO cyberdefense center

05.10

Another Saaremaa archaeological haul includes viking-era silver coins

04.10

Riigikogu speaker talks climate neutrality with Hungarian president

04.10

What the papers say: Kihnu in New York Times, gene bank-based studies

04.10

Age ceiling proposed for Saaremaa aircraft procurement

04.10

Culture is happening: Oct. 4-10

04.10

IKEA to build store in Rae Municipality, close to Tallinn

04.10

Record number of consripts joining defence forces voluntarily

04.10

Court confiscates Belarusian smugglers' cars and hands them entry bans

04.10

Drivers warned of possible ice on roads on Friday

04.10

Estonian court jails former ISS employee for spying for Russia

04.10

Simson: New oil shale plants will not be a problem for Estonia

04.10

High level Swedbank visit to Estonia meets with protests

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: