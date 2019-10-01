ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Hunt's Colts lose at home to Oakland Raiders ({{commentsTotal}})

Margus Hunt.
Margus Hunt. Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/Scanpix
NFL team the Indianapolis Colts lost at home to the Oakland Raiders of the AFC West on Sunday, 24:31, ERR's online sports portal reports.

Estonian Defensive Tackle Margus Hunt did not start for the Colts, but still found playtime, making 31 percent of the defensive play, and a little higher than that on special teams, at 37 per cent.

The Raiders got off to two touchdowns at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, which the Colts answered with one of their own, only for the visitors to get another before the end of the first quarter. The Colts managed a field goal, the only score in the second quarter, to bring things to 21:10. The third quarter saw a similar dearth of scoring opportunities, with a single field goal, this time from the Raiders.

The final quarter saw more activity with the Colts scoring a touchdown to take the scoreline to 24:17. However, soon after the Raiders punted, giving the Colts possession. On the second play of that drive, on their own 25-yard line, Colts Quarterback Jacoby Brisset threw an interception which was intercepted by Raiders Safety Erik Harris and run-in for a touchdown.

The Colts managed a consolation touchdown with less than a minute to go, to make the final score 31: 24 to the Raiders.

Attendance was 62,259.

The result leaves the Colts 2:2 after four games, and second in the AFC South. They face another AFC West team, the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs, who put the Colts out of the playoffs in the divisional round last season, at Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday. The Chiefs themselves nearly came unstuck at the Detroit Lions on Sunday, in a closely fought 34:30 win which saw the scoreline see-saw between both teams throughout the game.

Hunt, 32, from Karksi-Nuia, Viljandi County, started as a field athlete at Southern Methodist Univeristy (SMU) in Dallas, Texasm switching to gridiron when SMU cut its athletics program. He was drafted by the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals in the second round in 2013, and traded to the Colts in March 2017.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

margus huntestonian sportssport in estoniaestonian sportspeople


