Epp Mäe wins world championship bronze medal

Mäe defeated Zhou Quian (China) 6:4, having already secured a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in her category (76 kilogram) by getting to the semi-finals.

Mäe was defeated in that semi by Hiroe Suzuki (Japan) which took her to the bronze bout, where she took an early lead 2:0, only for Quian to come back to 4:2. However things see-sawed the other way thereafter and Mäe emerged victorious.

Mäe was defeated in that semi by Hiroe Suzuki (Japan) which took her to the bronze bout, where she took an early lead 2:0, only for Quian to come back to 4:2. However things see-sawed the other way thereafter and Mäe emerged victorious.

Mäe won bronze at the European Games in Minsk, Belarus in June, a medal she had already clinched in 2017.

The original report and video (in Estonian) is here.