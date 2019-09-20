ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Epp Mäe wins world championship bronze medal ({{commentsTotal}})

Epp Mäe (second from right) on the podium after winning bronze at the world championships.
Epp Mäe (second from right) on the podium after winning bronze at the world championships. Source: United World Wrestling
Estonian freestyle women's wrestler Epp Mäe won bronze at the World Championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, ERR's online sports portal reports.

Mäe defeated Zhou Quian (China) 6:4, having already secured a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in her category (76 kilogram) by getting to the semi-finals.

Mäe was defeated in that semi by Hiroe Suzuki (Japan) which took her to the bronze bout, where she took an early lead 2:0, only for Quian to come back to 4:2. However things see-sawed the other way thereafter and Mäe emerged victorious.

Mäe won bronze at the European Games in Minsk, Belarus in June, a medal she had already clinched in 2017.

The original report and video (in Estonian) is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

About us

