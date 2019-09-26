ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kaia Kanepi wins first round of Portugal tournament ({{commentsTotal}})

Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/Scanpix
Tennis player Kaia Kanepi won her first round encounter with Greek player Valentini Grammatikopoulou at the ITF Tournament in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal on Wednesday.

The Estonian wrapped things up 7:5, 6:1 in an hour and eight minutes, ERR's online sports portal reports, serving eight aces to her opponent's two, though she double faulted three times compared with Grammatikopoulou's sole point loss in that way.

Kanepi, 34, from Haapsalu, ranked 115th in the world, faces local player Ines Murta, who is ranked way down in 709th place in the WTA rankings, in round two.

Prize money is €60,000.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kaia kanepiestonian tennisestonian sportssport in estoniaestonian sportspeople


