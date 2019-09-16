ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Anett Kontaveit rises in world rankings, Kaia Kanepi drops five ({{commentsTotal}})

ERR, ERR News
Anett Kontaveit in practice at the U.S. Open in August.
Anett Kontaveit in practice at the U.S. Open in August. Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/Scanpix
The latest World Tennis Association rankings have seen Estonian player Anett Kontaveit rise two places to 19th. Kaia Kanepi on the other hand has fallen five spots to 114th, ERR's sports portal reports.

The changes come off the back of the U.S. Open, where Kontaveit reached round three before having to withdraw due to illness. She also had a good run in the warmup tournament for that event, in Cincinnati, reaching round three and putting up a good fight against world number one Ashleigh Barty (Australia).

The improvement also part-reverses a slide from her career-best ranking of 14th in April.

Veteran player Kaia Kanepi, whose career-high ranking is 15th, from 2012, got to round two at the U.S. Open.

The top three stay the same: Barty, Karolína Plíšková (Czech Republic) and Elina Svitolina (Ukraine), with former joint-number one Naomi Osaka (Japan) in fourth.

Of the other two Estonian players' listed in the WTA rankings, which covers the womens' sport, Elena Malõgina rose two places to 708th, as did Katriin Saar, to 1197th.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

