Kontaveit in action at US Open third round on Sunday

Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit faces Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) in the third round of the US Open on Sunday, according to ERR's sports portal.

The pair have never met before on the senior circuit. The one occasion they met as juniors came in 2013 at the Wimbledon youth tournament, where Bencic, currently ranked 12th in the world, beat Kontaveit in three sets (going on to win the entire competition).

Kontaveit cruised to victory in the opening round of this year's U.S. Open, 6:1, 6:1 over Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain. She then faced Ajla Tomljanović (Australia), winning in three sets, 4:6, 7:5, 6:2.

Kontaveit's furthest career progress so far at the U.S. Open is the last 16, which she managed in 2015. Bencic reached the quarter finals in her debut year at the tournament, in 2014.

Bencic has seen a steady rise in rankings, starting this season in 54th place in the world, but with a win at the Dubai tournament in February saw her jump to 23rd place, and she has risen to 12th since then. Kontaveit has dropped a few places this year, from 14th, in April, to 21st.

The game, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, is likely to start after 4 p.m. local time.

The winner of the encounter will face either world number one Naomi Osaka (Japan) or 15-year-old Cori Gauff, who rose to prominence at this year's Wimbledon tournament after defeating Venus Williams.

Kontaveit and her doubles partner Darja Kasatkina (Russia) have also made progress, defeating U.S. due Raquel Atawo and Asia Muhammed in straight sets on Thursday, in a game which had been postponed due to rain.

Veteran Estonian player Kaia Kanepi was knocked out in round two on Thursday, by Donna Vekić (Croatia) in straight, albeit close, sets, 7:5, 6:3.

