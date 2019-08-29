Kontaveit US Open doubles match postponed due to rain

Anett Kontaveit's first round ladies' doubles match at the U.S. Open was postponed to Thursday due to rain. Kontaveit is playing the match with her partner Darja Kasatkina of Russia.

Indoor games on Wednesday were restricted to the major singles matches, with outdoor games at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York postponed to Thursday, including all doubles matches, according to ERR's sports portal.

Kontaveit and Kasatkina had been due to meet U.S. duo Raquel Atawo and Asia Muhammad.

This means the Estonian is likely to have to play two matches on Thursday, her second round singles encounter with Ajla Tomljanović (Australia) is also due that day.

