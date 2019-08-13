Kontaveit through to Cincinnati doubles last 16

Anett Kontaveit is through to the last 16 of the ladies' doubles, at the Cincinnati tennis tournament, properly known as the Western and Southern Open.

Kontaveit and her partner Maria Sakkari (Greece) overcame Raluca-Ioana Olaru (Romania) and Yang Zhaoxuan (China) in three sets. After losing the opening set 6:4, the pair clinched the second set 6:2, with a longer third set finishing 10:8. Olaru and Zhaoxuan made seven double faults to Kontaveit and Sakkari's one, ERR's sports portal reports.

The duo face Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) and Barbora Strýcová (Czech Republic) in the next round, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, OH, just northeast of Cincinnati. Played on hard courts as with most U.S. outdoor tournaments, the event is a warmer for the U.S. Open later in the month.

Kontaveit, who recently dropped a place in the WTA rankings to 20th, faces former world number on, Angelique Kerber (Germany) in the singles on Tuesday.

