Kontaveit faces Maria Sharapova in Toronto tournament opener

Top Estonian women's tennis player Anett Kontaveit is in action in the first round of the Canadian Open, also known as the Rogers Cup, on Monday, facing veteran player Maria Sharapova of Russia at the Aviva Centre in Toronto.

The match, scheduled to start after 2 p.m. Estonian time, pits the Estonian, 19th in the world, against the Russian five-time grand slam winner and former world no. 1, now ranked 82nd in the world.

The pair have only played once before, at the quarter finals of the Stuttgart tournament in 2017, where Sharapova won 6:3, 6:4.

Monday night at the @rogerscup is going to be a good one, with @MariaSharapova kicking things off at 7pm against 16th seed Anett Kontaveit. Sharapova leads their H2H 1-0 with a victory on clay back in 2017. #Sharapova #RogersCup #Toronto pic.twitter.com/Asv1aVjAFi — Mike McIntyre (@protennisfan) August 4, 2019

Kontaveit reached the third round of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July, matching her career record in that tournament to date. Sharapova had to withdraw from her match with French player Pauline Parmentier at the same tournament in the opening round, after suffering an arm injury.

The winner of Monday's game will either face Venus Williams (U.S.) or Carla Suárez Navarro of Spain, in the second round.

The Canadian Open is hosted in two venues in Toronto and Montreal, both on hard-court, outdoors.

ERR's online sports portal is liveblogging the game here, for readers with Estonian.

