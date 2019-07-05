Kanepi out of Wimbledon, Kontaveit out of ladies' doubles

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Sports
ERR, ERR News
Kaia Kanepi at Wimbledon
Kaia Kanepi at Wimbledon Source: EPA/Scanpix
Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi is out of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships after losing her second round encounter with Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) in straight sets, 6:3, 6:1 on Thursday evening.

The opening set started well for the Estonian and things were at 3:3 at one point, but Bencic went on to win the next three games.

Kanepi held her serve in the opening game of the second set, but picked up no more games as the Swiss player, ranked 13th in the world, wrapped up the set 6:1.

Kanepi's service, generally one of her trademark strengths, was particularly up and down. While she managed four aces to her opponent's three, she made eight double faults and had a second service success rate of just 17 percent, ERR's online sports portal reports.

Kanepi's career best at Wimbledon is the quarter finals, which she has reached twice, in 2010 and 2013.

Anett Kontaveit is left as Estonia's sole representative in the ladies' singles; she and partner Darja Kasatkina (Russia) were also knocked out of the ladies' doubles in their first round game Thursday. The pair won their opening set 6:3 against Irina Camelia Begu and Monica Niculescu, both of Romania, but lost the second and third sets 6:4, 6:2.

Kontaveit, seeded 20th at the competition and coincidentally also ranked 20th in the world, is in action in the ladies' singles third round Friday any time from 1 p.m. Estonian time, facing Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on court number three. Should Kontaveit prevail, it would mark her furthest Wimbledon progress in her career so far.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

