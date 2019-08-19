Kaia Kanepi qualifies in Bronx Open

Estonian tennis star Kaia Kanepi (WTA 77) has qualified for the inaugural Bronx Open in New York, defeating Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok (WTA 756) 6:7 (3), 6:1, 6:2 in the deciding qualifying round.

The match between Kanepi and Kichenok was delayed following the second set due to the heat, as temperatures rose to 31 C (88 F) with a heat index of 36 C (97 F).

Following the delay, the deciding set was won 6:2 by Kanepi.

The number one seed at the Bronx Open is China's Wang Qiang (WTA 17). Number two seed

Spain's Carla Suárez Navarro (WTA 29), the number two seed, was forced by an injury to drop out of the tournament, giving up her spot to Czech Barbora Strýcová (WTA 31).

