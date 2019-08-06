ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tennis: Kontaveit overcomes Sharapova in epic three-setter ({{commentsTotal}})

Sports
ERR News
Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: AFP/Scanpix
Sports

Anett Kontaveit overcame former world number one Maria Sharapova of Russia in a tense, nearly three-hour, three-setter at the Rogers Cup in Toronto, Canada on Monday.

After losing the first set 6-4, Kontaveit, 23, from Tallinn, and ranked 19th in the world, drew things level in sets at 6-3, going into the final set on the outdoor hard-court at the Aviva Stadium.

The third set was incredibly close at 4-4, with the Estonian breaking Sharapova's serve in a ninth game which lasted 17 minutes and saw no less than nine deuces before she prevailed. With things at 5-4 and Kontaveit to serve, Sharapova, currently ranked 81st, did not give up, in her first game since dropping out of the first round of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July, reaching 30-30, before succumbing. The whole game lasted two hours and 41 minutes.

Statistics reveal how on a knife edge the match was – Kontaveit only hit one more winner (26 to 25) and committed just a single forced error fewer (35 to 36) to her opponent, avenging the 2017 defeat by the Russian in Stuttgart, the only previous encounter between the pair.

"It was a super close match, and I really felt the support of the crowd in the third set and in the end," Kontaveit said after the match.

"In the first set, I felt like I had some opportunities and I just didn't use them," she continued.

"I think I started serving better in the second set and that definitely, definitely helped. You don't want to be hitting second serves against Maria," she added.

"I was just trying to take it point by point and not think about the score that much. It worked in the end!" Kontaveit said.

Kontaveit now faces either Carla Suárez (Spain) or Venus Williams (U.S.) in the next round of the Rogers Cup, also known as the Canadian Open, with  Karolína Plíšková, who has won both her games against Kontaveit to date, most recently at Indian Wells in March, also in Kontaveit's half of the draw.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

anett kontaveitmaria sharapovaestonian tennisestonian sportsport in estoniaestonian sportspeople


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
05.08

Roxen captain back in Estonia, reports health problems

05.08

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

05.08

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

05.08

Digest: State reform should be expanded to include foundations as well

05.08

Prime minister expresses condolences over US shooting

04.08

Gallery: Seto Kingdom proclaimed in Küllätüvä

04.08

Ministry hoping to grant minors right to seek psychiatric care

04.08

Police stop damaged Atko bus, discover driver on 17-hour shift

Opinion
05.08

Mart Helme lauds cooperation with Hungarian prime minister

05.08

Ratas to meet with Boris Johnson Tuesday

05.08

Superalko, Cityalko parent company 2018 profits up nearly ninefold

05.08

Tallink transports record 1.24 million passengers in July

05.08

Estonia refuses to recognize Russian passports issued in Donetsk, Luhansk

Business
01.08

Minister: Excise duty reduction has increased alcohol sales to north

01.08

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

01.08

Vähi: Sillamäe port interested in refinery

01.08

Elron ticket prices increase on Thursday

01.08

Ministry of Finance opens account for payments at LHV

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
09:12

Tennis: Kontaveit overcomes Sharapova in epic three-setter

09:05

Simson to meet with von der Leyen Tuesday

05.08

Mart Helme lauds cooperation with Hungarian prime minister

05.08

Ratas to meet with Boris Johnson Tuesday

05.08

Superalko, Cityalko parent company 2018 profits up nearly ninefold

05.08

Tallink transports record 1.24 million passengers in July

05.08

Estonia refuses to recognize Russian passports issued in Donetsk, Luhansk

05.08

Kontaveit faces Maria Sharapova in Toronto tournament opener

05.08

Roxen captain back in Estonia, reports health problems

05.08

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

05.08

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

05.08

Digest: State reform should be expanded to include foundations as well

05.08

Eesti Energia selling Mustamäe properties for €5 million

05.08

Tänak wins Finland, widens WRC championship table lead

05.08

Prime minister expresses condolences over US shooting

04.08

Gallery: Seto Kingdom proclaimed in Küllätüvä

04.08

Ministry hoping to grant minors right to seek psychiatric care

04.08

Police stop damaged Atko bus, discover driver on 17-hour shift

04.08

Levadia player expelled from Estonia

03.08

Tax Board: Too soon to estimate tobaccoless snus tax receipts

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: