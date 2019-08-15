ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kontaveit wins Cincinnati second round to set up Ashleigh Barty encounter

Anett Kontaveit at the Western & Southern Open.
Anett Kontaveit at the Western & Southern Open. Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/Scanpix
Anett Kontaveit won her second round game at the Western & Southern Open in Mason, OH, just outside Cincinnati, on Wednesday, defeating Polish player Iga Świątek in two sets, 6:4, 7:6(2).

Kontaveit enjoyed a 73 percent first serve point win rate, though her opponent broke her serve once, early on in the set, ERR's online sports portal reports. The Estonian went on to break Świątek's serve twice, finishing the set 6:4.

In the second, fast-paced, set, the 18-year-old Świątek, playing her ninth match in 11 days, committed three double faults, though she broke Kontaveit's serve in the 10th game, forcing a tie break scenario.

Kontaveit, now ranked 20th in the world, came into her own in the tie-breaker, winning 7:2 on points and thus 7:6(2) in the second set, handing her the match.

The result sets up Kontaveit with an encounter with Ashleigh Barty of Australia, former joint world number one, now ranked second. Barty overcame Maria Sharapova (Russia) in straight sets in round two, the same opponent Kontaveit had seen off in the first round of the Canadian Open a few days ago.

Played on outdoor hard courts at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, the Western & Southern Open is a warmup tournament for the U.S. Open later this month.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

anett kontaveitestonian tennisestonian sportssport in estonia


About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

