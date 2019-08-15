Kontaveit loses to world number two in closely fought match

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit is out of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati after losing to world number two Ashleigh Barty (Australia) in straight sets, 6:4, 5:7, 5:7 in a hard contest which saw the Estonian pull ahead of her opponent in both second and third sets, before conceding.

The match got off to a good start for the Estonian, who broke her opponent's serve twice, to take the set 6:4. However, after leading the second set 4:3, before having her serve broken by Barty, finishing 7:5 to Barty, according to ERR's online sports portal.

In the third set, Kontaveit went ahead again at 5:3, only to have her serve broken yet again. The last few games of the set saw a significant fall in the Estonian's first service effectiveness, from winning 90 percent of first serves in the eary games, to 66 percent later on.

Kontaveit served four aces and committed two double faults to Barty's seven, through the whole match. Barty saved 8 of 13 break points, Kontaveit, 5 out of 11.

The entire match lasted two hours 12 minutes.

