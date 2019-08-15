ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kontaveit loses to world number two in closely fought match ({{commentsTotal}})

Sports
ERR
Anett Kontaveit (right) and Ashleigh Barty.
Anett Kontaveit (right) and Ashleigh Barty. Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/Scanpix
Sports

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit is out of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati after losing to world number two Ashleigh Barty (Australia) in straight sets, 6:4, 5:7, 5:7 in a hard contest which saw the Estonian pull ahead of her opponent in both second and third sets, before conceding.

The match got off to a good start for the Estonian, who broke her opponent's serve twice, to take the set 6:4. However, after leading the second set 4:3, before having her serve broken by Barty, finishing 7:5 to Barty, according to ERR's online sports portal.

In the third set, Kontaveit went ahead again at 5:3, only to have her serve broken yet again. The last few games of the set saw a significant fall in the Estonian's first service effectiveness, from winning 90 percent of first serves in the eary games, to 66 percent later on.

Kontaveit served four aces and committed two double faults to Barty's seven, through the whole match. Barty saved 8 of 13 break points, Kontaveit, 5 out of 11.

The entire match lasted two hours 12 minutes.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

anett kontaveitestonian tennisestonian sportssport in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

OPINION FESTIVAL 2019
MORE NEWS
14.08

Phishing scam mimics company staff emails, warns information authority

14.08

Russian president to meet Finnish counterpart in Helsinki next week

14.08

Pensions hike depends on state of budget, says Isamaa leader

14.08

EDF personnel in joint anti-terrorism operation in Mali

14.08

Kentucky Fried Chicken coming to Tallinn in October

Opinion
Business
12.08

Competition Authority: Hospitals should be able to import all medicines

12.08

Business chiefs say Mart Helme foreign labor legal amends ineffective

11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

11.08

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

09.08

Finance minister: Attracting foreign talent to Estonia should be encouraged

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15.08

Kontaveit loses to world number two in closely fought match

15.08

Police chief says going nowhere, prime minister backs him

15.08

Prime Minister: no ultimatums between parties on pensions rise and reforms

15.08

City tower exhibition brings famous towers to Tallinn Ferris wheel

15.08

Integration Foundation offers free Estonian courses from next week

15.08

No police redundancy cuts imminent, says prime minister

15.08

State putting up €22 million for new ERR TV house

15.08

State investing more in real estate than predicted, at €83 million

15.08

Ministry's food audit results delayed by safety claims

15.08

Bear which strayed over Russian border now held at Tallinn Zoo

15.08

Baltic Film Days to offer free screenings of Latvian, Lithuanian films

15.08

Eesti Energia redundancies may be less than projected

15.08

Opinion: Clarify politicians' motives, priorities before talking wage rises

15.08

NATO jet approached in unsafe manner by Russian plane, says alliance

15.08

Kontaveit wins Cincinnati second round to set up Ashleigh Barty encounter

14.08

PPA says redundancies coming, interior ministry rejects claims

14.08

Opinion: MP salaries should be increased

14.08

Phishing scam mimics company staff emails, warns information authority

14.08

Russian president to meet Finnish counterpart in Helsinki next week

14.08

Pensions hike depends on state of budget, says Isamaa leader

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: