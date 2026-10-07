X!

Estonian wildlife park bear prefers people over a winter nap

News
Mõmmu-Ursula the bear at Elistvere Animal Park.
Mõmmu-Ursula the bear at Elistvere Animal Park. Source: ERR
News

Half an hour north of Tartu, a bear at Elistvere Animal Park skipped hibernation last winter and may do so again, preferring regular meals and human attention to a long sleep.

Mõmmu-Ursula the brown bear enjoys Estonia's fall foliage and is preparing for winter, but when the abandoned cub first arrived at the park last year, staff were curious whether she would hibernate. She did not, said animal caretaker Kairi Hermits.

"She'd nap in her den during the day, but still came out to eat every morning and evening," Hermits recalled. Since her meals are provided, she may simply have decided there was no need to sleep through the winter.

"Compared with wildlife, our animals have the advantage of us providing them food each day," she said.

Ursula also really enjoys human interaction, and is even known to climb a tree to look for people whenever the park is closed, including on Mondays.

"She's very eager to interact with people; she loves the attention," Hermits said.

A bear at Elistvere Animal Park. Source: Elistvere Animal Park

Alert your presence, keep your distance

Nonetheless, Hermits urged people to keep their distance from wildlife out in nature.

Wild animals generally avoid contact with people anyway, but she said talking, humming or singing can help alert them to people's presence in the woods and avoid close encounters.

"When you visit friends, you usually ring the doorbell or knock," Hermits explained. "When we visit the forest, we should be polite there too, because we're visiting wildlife."

While urban bear sightings do happen, encounters with brown bears in Estonia are more likely while hiking or foraging. A few simple tips shared by the Estonian Hunters' Society (EJS) can help keep you safe if you run into a brown bear in the wild.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

e-calculation 2026

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:50

Justice minister vows new gender equality bill will reach vote before elections

16:43

Circuit court orders DJ to serve actual prison time in rape sentence

16:08

Father of 3: The first child benefit should be very generous in Estonia

15:41

Estonia might struggle to fill conscript ranks with men alone in the near future

15:40

Restaurant spaces in Tallinn do not stay empty for long

15:25

Tallinn Airport sets record for September, but winter traffic expected to fall

15:20

Cost of new Iisaku school building nearly doubles

15:03

Same supermarket, different product?: Estonia vs Western Europe

14:25

Ruth Kalda: The value of family doctor lists in the digital age

13:41

Unemployment Insurance Fund: Prejudice standing in the way of hiring the elderly

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.10

Estonians still returning bottles despite unchanged 10-cent deposit

06.10

Child left behind on Tallinn tram raises questions over driver care

06.10

UK prog band Marillion to perform in Tallinn

06.10

Estonian police detain six suspects in organizing illegal migration

04.10

Effect of research paper mills enough to start affecting LLM query results

05.10

FT: Estonia moving troops closer to Russia in 'active defense' push

06.10

Expert says moving Estonia's units near border has limited strategic impact

12:00

Minister warns revealing defense companies supplying Ukraine would expose them to Russian threats Updated

11:44

Burger King one of a wave of restaurant closures in Tartu

05.10

Donor countries may demand back €14.5 million over failed ammo deals

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo