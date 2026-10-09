X!

Forgotten trail camera yields 9 months of wildlife images

News
A roe deer leaping in front of the trail cam.
A roe deer leaping in front of the trail cam. Source: ERR
News

A farmer in South Estonia who forgot about a trail camera he had set up found a wealth of nature photo on it once he retrieved it.

Tarvo Siilaberg, a Põlva County farmer, left the trail cam in a forest earlier this year and it soon passed from his mind. But once he remembered and located it, he found the fully working camera had been "visited" by moose, deer, cranes and other wildlife — including a bear.

The camera's battery and systems were still running, and its memory had not filled up either.

"Part of it was simple absent-mindedness. We have quite a few camera traps for animals and one ended up in a spot I couldn't remember for a long time," said Siilaberg, owner of Raja Farm.

Cranes, a vocal summer visitor to Estonia. caught on the trailcam. Source: ERR

When he went looking for the camera in the forest, he found it hard to spot because of its nature as a trail cam — well camouflaged.

Some of the visitors captured on the footage were more surprising than others.

"We already knew that a moose trail passes through our land, which is why we put the camera at the edge of the bog forest," Siilaberg explained.

"The camera was up at the edge of the forest, where the ditch bank meets the meadow — we happened to place it right at an animal crossroads," he said. "Deer appear in front of the trail camera about as often as you'd see a pigeon in the city."

The brown bear was one of the last images to be captured by the trail cam before Tarvo Siilaberg picked it up. Source: ERR

One of the last images the camera captured before it was retrieved was also one of the most impressive: a bear.

"That was also the first photo I saw when I took the camera down from the tree. Then I knew there was something very good here," said Siilaberg, whose farm is in Kanassaare village in Põlva municipality.

"The picture of the cranes is my favorite," he said. "I hope to forget my camera in the forest again soon — then good things will start happening, if a person keeps their hands away. The result is definitely worth it."

Of the animals he had hoped to see, Siilaberg said he had wanted footage of a lynx, but there wasn't any.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Annika Remmel

Source: "Ringvaade", presenter Marko Reikop

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Estonia plans up to €5 million payments to municipalities that allow wind farms

17:06

Estonia pushes firm to drop Russian supplier after EU strategic project nod

16:57

Estonia pays family caregivers just €60 a month, with no national scheme

16:20

Estonia plans to add photos of pedophile offenders to criminal records database

16:05

Warnings before mobile traffic cameras reduced fines by 90 percent

15:39

Expert: Longer lifespans should mean longer working lives

15:19

Northeastern Estonian cities question value of participatory budgeting

15:10

Defense Intel Chief: Russia targeting Ukraine's railways and Dnipro bridges in escalating strike campaign

15:00

Developers crowd into Lüganuse as municipality navigates project surge

14:20

Parties struggle to navigate new EU rules on political advertising

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13:41

Forgotten trail camera yields 9 months of wildlife images

08.10

Gold coins seized at Estonian-Russian border put up for auction

08.10

Russian supplier dropped from EU sanctions package at Estonia's request Updated

08.10

Estonian Christian Orthodox Church takes Moscow ties law to European rights court Updated

08.10

Estonia's military conscription no-show rate falls to 2%

07:43

Migration pressure could rise sharply in coming weeks, PPA chief says

08.10

Estonian Spa Association: There may not be enough customers for all new spas

08.10

Defense agency launches €195M tender for arms and ammunition

08:48

Police apprehend T1 Mall jewelry heist suspects

09:01

Eesti Laul 2027 gets 155 entries from over 20 countries

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo