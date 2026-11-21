A fire broke out aboard the Russian dry cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland on Saturday morning, with Russian officials claiming the vessel was struck by two drones.

Finland's prime minister has confirmed on X the Sparta II had been hit by drones, adding Ukraine has the "right to fight back" against the aggressor.

Finland's Border Guard is leading rescue and spill preparation and said in a statement that the damaged vessel, which is on fire, drifted from international waters into Finnish territorial waters in the eastern Gulf of Finland, adding that the situation poses no danger to other shipping. The border guard is coordinating maritime rescue and potential oil-spill response with domestic and international authorities.

Finland's Ministry of Defense confirmed that the attack took place in international waters, left the ship damaged, and prompted Finland to notify its allies as border guard units headed to the scene.

On X, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo wrote: "War is spilling over into our immediate vicinity. The Finnish authorities are handling the situation in the Gulf of Finland, where a drone strike has hit a Russian merchant vessel. Ukraine has the right to fight back against the aggressor".

Russian arms transport ship Sparta II on fire on the Gulf of Finland. It was most likely struck by Ukrainian drones or missiles. https://t.co/WYkr6yJqd7 — Petri Mäkelä (@pmakela1) November 21, 2026

Estonia's Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) aeronautical and maritime rescue coordination center first received word of a fire and preliminary reports of explosions aboard the Russian-owned dry cargo ship Sparta II at 9:35 a.m. on Saturday. According to a PPA statement cited by Finnish public broadcaster Yle, the vessel had departed from St. Petersburg.

PPA duty officer Andres Tiik said Estonian authorities are monitoring the incident alongside Finnish counterparts and will respond if Russia requests international assistance. No marine pollution has been reported so far.

When the incident began, the Sparta II was operating in an international shipping lane 11 nautical miles north of Estonia's Vaindloo Island, inside the St. Petersburg maritime rescue coordination zone. Current data indicates the vessel drifted out of Estonia's exclusive economic zone at around 10 a.m.

Ukrainian military intelligence has classified the Sparta II as a vessel that has carried weapons and military equipment, and the ship is on the U.S. sanctions list.

The Sparta II, the Russian cargo vessel which caught fire on the Gulf of Finland Saturday. Source: SCANPIX/REUTERS

Earlier, Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko claimed on Telegram that two drones struck the Kaliningrad-bound cargo ship in neutral waters three nautical miles from Russia's border, and that crew evacuation was underway while damage was being assessed.

Meanwhile, the Finnish Defense Forces imposed temporary sea and air traffic restrictions in the Gulf of Finland twice on Saturday, Yle reported — first from early morning until 7:43 a.m., then again around 9:30 a.m. Finland's General Staff said the reimposed restrictions were not tied to a single acute threat, but were a precaution against Ukrainian drones straying into NATO airspace, a risk that also prompted an early-morning EE-ALARM warning in northeastern Estonia.

Russian media reported that more than 60 drones were shot down overnight in Leningrad Oblast.

Editor's note: This piece has been updated to include confirmation from Finnish authorities that the vessel drifted into Finnish territorial waters, comments from Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, and background on the Sparta II and its sanctions status.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!