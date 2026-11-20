Ukrainian defense companies are in Tallinn, showcasing their latest battlefield technology at Open Arms Fest as they seek European partners to expand production.

The two-day Tallinn leg of the Open Arms Fest, organized by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and its embassy in Tallinn, is being held at the Port of Tallinn Cruise Terminal, where defense company FirePoint stole the spotlight Thursday with a particular replica missile.

The company's technology recently helped bring down part of the Kerch Bridge connecting Russia to occupied Crimea, as seen in footage that has since gone viral.

The attack also highlighted Ukraine's use of mesh modems carried by relay drones to maintain communications and control links without ground-based infrastructure or SpaceX's Starshield. Russia has used the same system to attack Ukrainian infrastructure.

"I can't say exactly how long it took the adversary, but our network's capabilities were already developed a year ago," said Ukrainian Capt. Valerii Churkin. "They've just started deploying them more widely now."

Open Arms Fest kicked off in Oslo late last month, followed by two-day events in Stockholm and Helsinki before making its way to Tallinn. Ukraine is looking to move some production to Europe, as manufacturing at home remains vulnerable to Russian attacks.

"Localizing production in Ukraine isn't safe," explained festival project manager Kateryna Soliar, adding that moving production to Europe also makes economic sense. "Europeans, in turn, are interested in drawing on Ukrainians' recent battlefield experience."

Ukraine has what Europe lacks

Churkin, a former deputy defense minister tasked with introducing modern warfare methods in Ukraine, now works on similar issues within one of its military units. He said Ukraine's advantage lies in its ability to rapidly develop and refine technology based on battlefield feedback.

"What Ukraine has and Europe lacks is a fast development cycle and rapid feedback on technologies," he said. "Things can change completely in six months — or even just a few weeks in some fields, like electronic warfare."

This summer, Estonia and Ukraine signed a framework agreement on drone cooperation at the NATO summit in Ankara, with Estonia providing investment while Ukraine contributes technology.

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