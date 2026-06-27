Ukraine recovery conference spotlights defense sector, postwar plans

As the war continues, a conference in Gdańsk brought together defense firms, policymakers and investors to plan Ukraine's postwar recovery and long-term security.

Held in Gdańsk on June 25–26, the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) brought together businesses and institutions focused on rebuilding Ukraine, defense cooperation and European integration.

Participants at the event, cohosted by Ukraine and Poland, ranged from defense companies to industrial suppliers and construction firms, reflecting both military and civilian needs.

A Ukrainian tube manufacturer said the event was largely about networking.

"We manufacture special tubes for aircraft, engines and space engines," said Dnipropetrovsk Tube Company represenative Anna Liashenko.

"This is a good opportunity to just present ourselves, exchange [contacts] and meet people," she added. "So the first benefit of this is connections."

Thinking ahead, working together

Pharmaxi CEO Yurii Lebid also called the conference a key platform for cooperation, saying it brings together "successful companies and influential people" who can be involved in advancing new technology in Ukraine and the rest of Europe.

Nord Strike board member Arnoldas Anelauskas said the goal is to open EU markets to Ukrainian firms.

"We are basically opening the way for them to proceed with the EU market and sell high-tech Ukrainian products in Europe," he said.

Participants agreed that postwar planning remains central even as the fighting continues, with Defsecintel Solutions vice president Jaan Hein stressing that coordination is needed now already.

"We think together about the day after," Hein said, emphasizing that that day will definitely come. "If we didn't think about that, and think ahead to everything we're going to build, do and restore, we might end up facing that term again that I can't stand — 'war fatigue.'"

Ukraine's recovery, EU path 'interconnected'

International Renaissance Foundation executive director Oleksander Sushko said the event crucially ties together defense, reconstruction and Ukraine's EU accession aspirations.

"How to win the war while maintaining Ukraine's resilience, how to rebuild what needs to be rebuilt, and how to facilitate EU accession — all these three issues are interconnected," Sushko said. "The value is in how to put all three agendas on one table and harmonize them."

Ukrainian defense firms also showcased various technologies, including drones used against Russian energy infrastructure, attracting significant interest even as participants were cautious sharing details.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said defense industry cooperation is finally becoming a distinct part of reconstruction planning.

"We have a lot to gain and learn from Ukraine," Tsahkna said.

The next URC will be held in Estonia in January.

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