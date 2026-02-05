X!

Two Estonian-funded construction projects open in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna at the opening of a new emergency shelter in Zhytomyr region. Source: Maksim Fedyshyn
Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) this week officially opened two completed construction projects in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region: a bomb shelter for at-risk children and housing for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The projects, implemented with support from the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV), include a 36-unit, energy-efficient apartment building in Ovruch and a modern, multi-purpose shelter for children.

"Every reconstruction project improves the opportunities for Ukrainians to face the horrors of war and maintain the hope that is essential for success," said Tsahkna at the opening.

The 36-unit apartment building for internally displaced persons (IDP)s in Ovruch is one of the largest buildings the Estonian government has ever constructed outside Estonia. It will house nearly 100 people who have lost their homes after being evacuated from eastern and southern Ukraine to Zhytomyr region.

Construction took two years and cost €2 million.

"By constructing social housing in Ovruch, Estonia is contributing to international efforts to address Ukraine's housing crisis for internally displaced people and help them take root in new communities," said Margus Gering, head of Europe and Ukraine reconstruction at ESTDEV.

On Thursday, a shelter for at-risk children was also opened in the Zhytomyr region with Estonian funding. The center can provide temporary accommodation and care for up to 50 children left without parental care due to war-related trauma or family issues.

The Estonian-sponsored Ovruch apartment building for IDPs. Source: Maksim Fedyshyn

Before the new shelter was built, children were forced to take cover in an old potato cellar during air raids. Construction of the facility cost €511,000.

"It is important for Estonia to help restore children's basic sense of security," Gering said, adding that the shelter offers a safe and supportive environment during air raids.

"Estonia was the first to help rebuild Zhytomyr region, and today's event is further proof that our friendship is measured by concrete actions and lives saved," said Vitalii Bunechko, head of Zhytomyr region's military administration.

With only around 15 percent of bomb shelters in Ukraine currently meeting modern safety standards, the project marks an important step in strengthening civilian protection during the ongoing war.

Editor: Michael Cole

