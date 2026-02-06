X!

Estonia opens 'Point of Invincibility' in Kyiv to help residents during winter blackouts

News
An Estonian funded
An Estonian funded "Point of Invincibility" will help residents facing blackouts caused by Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

The first Estonian-funded mobile crisis center was opened in Kyiv on Thursday to help residents facing blackouts caused by repeated Russian missile attacks during the coldest winter for 16 years.

The crisis center – known as a "Point of Invincibility" – opened in the Troieshchyna district and is the first of three facilities to be opened in the Ukrainian capital with Estonian backing.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the center provides essential assistance to residents of nearby apartment buildings during prolonged or frequent power and heating outages.

People have round-the-clock access to warmth, the ability to charge small devices, and access to drinking water, the internet, as well as hot drinks and light food. Each crisis center can support an estimated 120 people per day, around half of whom are minors and one-fifth are elderly, it added.

The facilities were established by the Estonian NGO Mondo and its Ukrainian partner organization, Dobrobat, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and donors.

An Estonian funded "Point of Invincibility" will help residents facing blackouts caused by Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

 Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) opened the center during a visit to the Ukrainian capital on Thursday.

He said Russia has redirected its efforts to attacking "the resilience and fighting spirit of Ukraine's civilian population" after a lack of success on the battlefield. "Estonia's support helps ensure that Russia's objective is not achieved and that cold and darkness do not break the Ukrainians," he said.

Triinu Ossinovski, member of the board of Mondo, said the situation is "extremely difficult" as Kyivians and people living in frontline regions, internally displaced persons, as well as the education and healthcare systems, all continue to need support. 

"This winter is the most difficult of the entire long war for Ukrainians. Years of attacks on energy and municipal infrastructure have brought the whole system close to collapse, meaning that in humanitarian assistance we must now prioritise even the residents of the capital, Kyiv, so that living in cold conditions and without basic necessities does not result in further loss of life," she said.

The government, NGOs and the private sector have rallied to help Ukraine and provide humanitarian aid in recent weeks. Last week, Estonia allocated over €400,000 to the cause.

An Estonian funded "Point of Invincibility" will help residents facing blackouts caused by Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:49

Tallinn passes €1.32-billion 2026 budget

10:12

Estonia's curling pair take their first win at Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

10:09

Tallinn-area icebreaking begins next week as Gulf of Finland freezes over Updated

09:37

President: Estonian foreign policy is united

09:28

Erik Gamzejev: How much longer will Ida-Viru voters be taken to the cleaners?

08:52

Russian 'shadow fleet' vessel suffers explosion in Gulf of Finland

08:37

Campaign aims to improve the way retail staff are treated by the public

07:55

Estonia opens 'Point of Invincibility' in Kyiv to help residents during winter blackouts

07:18

Estonia to close border crossing points at night after 'irrational' Russian behavior Updated

05.02

Merko and Nordecon's 2025 profits down nearly 50 percent on year

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.02

Estonian authorities detain container ship suspected of smuggling

07:18

Estonia to close border crossing points at night after 'irrational' Russian behavior Updated

04.02

€500m investment to transform Tallinn's Ülemiste into international hub

04.02

Ice road between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa to open in coming days

05.02

PM: Karis' latest Ukraine remarks clash with Estonia's core values Updated

04.02

Largest battery park in continental Europe up and running in Estonia

05.02

Tesla to open dealership in Estonia

05.02

Wise co-founder on life in London and company's new Tallinn office

05.02

Estonian foreign minister rejects president's call for EU talks with Kremlin Updated

04.02

Estonia's sea level may reach record lows, threatening island ferry services

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo