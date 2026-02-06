Estonia opens 'Point of Invincibility' in Kyiv to help residents during winter blackouts

The first Estonian-funded mobile crisis center was opened in Kyiv on Thursday to help residents facing blackouts caused by repeated Russian missile attacks during the coldest winter for 16 years.

The crisis center – known as a "Point of Invincibility" – opened in the Troieshchyna district and is the first of three facilities to be opened in the Ukrainian capital with Estonian backing.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the center provides essential assistance to residents of nearby apartment buildings during prolonged or frequent power and heating outages.

People have round-the-clock access to warmth, the ability to charge small devices, and access to drinking water, the internet, as well as hot drinks and light food. Each crisis center can support an estimated 120 people per day, around half of whom are minors and one-fifth are elderly, it added.

The facilities were established by the Estonian NGO Mondo and its Ukrainian partner organization, Dobrobat, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and donors.

An Estonian funded "Point of Invincibility" will help residents facing blackouts caused by Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) opened the center during a visit to the Ukrainian capital on Thursday.

He said Russia has redirected its efforts to attacking "the resilience and fighting spirit of Ukraine's civilian population" after a lack of success on the battlefield. "Estonia's support helps ensure that Russia's objective is not achieved and that cold and darkness do not break the Ukrainians," he said.

Triinu Ossinovski, member of the board of Mondo, said the situation is "extremely difficult" as Kyivians and people living in frontline regions, internally displaced persons, as well as the education and healthcare systems, all continue to need support.

"This winter is the most difficult of the entire long war for Ukrainians. Years of attacks on energy and municipal infrastructure have brought the whole system close to collapse, meaning that in humanitarian assistance we must now prioritise even the residents of the capital, Kyiv, so that living in cold conditions and without basic necessities does not result in further loss of life," she said.

The government, NGOs and the private sector have rallied to help Ukraine and provide humanitarian aid in recent weeks. Last week, Estonia allocated over €400,000 to the cause.

