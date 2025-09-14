Estonia launches new project to support vocational education reform in Zhytomyr

The Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) and Tallinn University have launched a project to support the reform of the vocational education system in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr.

The three-year program offers Ukrainian school principals, teachers and education officials the opportunity to learn about success stories from Estonia's education system, vocational education reform in Estonia, modern teaching methods and curriculum development.

Special focus will be paid to the development of practical skills and adapting Estonia's innovative solutions to the needs of the Ukrainian system. The program also aims to strengthen school leadership culture by implementing the principles of Estonia's Future School program.

"Education reform is not just about renewing curricula; it's about the holistic development of school culture. In supporting Ukrainian vocational education, our goal is to help create a learner-centered system that meets the needs of the labor market," said Kristi Kulu, ESTDEV's program manager for education, at the project launch event in Zhytomyr.

The Future School Program, which began in 2017 at Tallinn University, embodies a unique approach to whole-school improvement. This model helps schools develop a culture that supports learning and teaching. It is based on shared leadership, evidence-based decision-making and co-creation to improve students' learning experiences.

"In developing Ukrainian schools, we rely on the Future School model to shape a school culture together with local vocational school teams, where every learner is noticed, teachers are trusted and cooperation has meaning. Together, we are creating an education system that supports the formation of a free, responsible generation in Ukrainian schools," said one of the program leaders, Prof. Eve Eisenschmidt from Tallinn University.

An ESTDEV sign outside a group home in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region. Source: ESTDEV

The program consists of online courses, study visits and workshops in Zhytomyr and Tallinn. With funding from ESTDEV, Zhytomyr's vocational school development teams will participate in Tallinn University's 2026 Educational Innovation and Leadership international micro-degree program. Courses will take place in person and online.

"Education reforms can only truly be implemented if change starts in the classroom – teachers need to want to learn. For this, strong education leaders must create a supportive environment. Without strong education leaders, nothing can be done," said Liina Kersna (Reform), Estonia's former minister of education and member of the Riigikogu's Cultural Affairs Committee, at the opening event.

Ensuring high-quality education in priority countries is one of the central goals of Estonian development cooperation. In supporting the Ukrainian education sector, Estonia relies on its internationally recognized expertise and, through ESTDEV, offers a comprehensive education program to address urgent wartime needs while creating a solid foundation for systemic reforms aligned with EU principles.

ESTDEV currently finances 15 education projects in Ukraine.

