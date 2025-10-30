X!

Estonia and Ireland to renovate Ukrainian hospital's ICU, train medical staff

News
James Sherry, Margus Tsahkna, and Klen Jäärats.
James Sherry, Margus Tsahkna, and Klen Jäärats. Source: ESTDEV
News

Estonia and Ireland have signed an agreement to renovate an intensive care unit at a hospital in Ukraine's Zhytomyr Region and provide training for medical personnel.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland (DFAT), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia and the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) signed an agreement this week to improve access to critical health care services in Berdychiv, Ukraine.    

Under the agreement, Ireland will fund the HEAL Berdychiv project with €1 million, while ESTDEV will invest €730,000 and will be responsible for the management, implementation, and administration of the project.   

Berdychiv City Hospital in Ukraine's northern Zhytomyr Region serves a population of 168,000, including residents of Berdychiv city and beyond.

It is located near a strategically important highway, making it accessible to many, including more than 4,000 internally displaced persons currently living in the area, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Approximately 50 doctors and nurses from Berdychiv City Hospital will receive training during study visits to Estonia and on-site in Ukraine. 

ESTDEV will collaborate with the Medicine Estonia cluster, Tallinn Health University of Applied Sciences and various Estonian hospitals to develop a training programme.

Klen Jäärats, executive director of ESTDEV, said the war has pushed Ukraine's health system to its limits.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said: "Healing begins with strong hospitals and empowered medical professionals. By investing in both infrastructure and training, we are helping restore the lifelines of care that Ukraine's people urgently need."

Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Harris said: "Renovating the intensive care unit and supporting training to improve medical and rehabilitation services will have a real and significant impact on the lives of people," he said, adding that Ireland is "delighted" to partner with Estonia on this project.

Estonia has been actively contributing to Ukraine's recovery since 2022 and is helping to rebuild the Zhytomyr region, in the north of the country, bordering Belarus.

Several projects have already been completed, including reconstructing a kindergarten, a bridge, several group homes for displaced large families and opening a human rights center.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Estonia and Ireland to renovate Ukrainian hospital's ICU, train medical staff

