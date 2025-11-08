Ukraine unveils national AI strategy developed with Estonian experts

This week in Kyiv, Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation presented the draft of its national artificial intelligence (AI) development strategy, which has been created in collaboration with Estonian experts.

Luukas Ilves, the advisor to the deputy prime minister of Ukraine on questions of AI and digital transformation, and Oleksandr Bornyakov, the deputy minister of Digital Transformation for European Integration, presented the draft at the WINWIN Summit – an international conference dedicated to the innovative solutions behind Ukraine's resilience and reconstruction.

The document outlines how the state will integrate AI across key areas, including governance, education, healthcare, defense and business.

"Technology and innovation are the driving forces behind [Ukraine's] resilience and the next economic leap, and, ultimately, tools to improve citizens' quality of life," said Mykhailo Fedorov, the first deputy prime minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology, and minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

"We are moving from a Digital State to an Agentic State, where artificial intelligence helps make decisions, automates processes and enables fast and effective interaction between government and citizens. This is the path that will allow Ukraine to become a technological leader in Europe," Fedorov added.

Early this year, Digital Nation OÜ convened a group of Estonian and international experts to begin working with partners from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation on developing the strategy, which supports widespread AI adoption as a way to boost the economy and advance the country's digitalization efforts.

It was created together with — not just for — Ukraine's digital society experts, as more than 120 Ukrainian experts and members of the public also contributed to the strategy's creation, ensuring the approach reflected national priorities and real-world needs. Now that the draft strategy has been presented, the next steps will include opening it up to public discussion, followed by a phased implementation.

Estonia's experience building a digital state has shown that well-thought-out, ethical implementation of technology significantly benefits both the economy and state security. The Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) provided nearly €250,000 through this year's Ukrainian call for proposals to fund the development of Ukraine's AI strategy.

Luukas Ilves, advisor to the deputy prime minister of Ukraine, presenting the draft of the National AI Strategy at the WINWIN Summit 2025: The Power of Innovations Source: ESTDEV

"Estonia has a long experience in developing and implementing AI strategies, with the first national AI strategy adopted back in 2019. Our goal was to help Ukraine create a strategy that not only focuses on technology but also strengthens the country's capabilities and resilience," said Andres Ääremaa, ESTDEV's program manager for cybersecurity and e-governance.

"We want Ukraine to be able to use the whole potential of the AI sector to strengthen its digital state and support long-term economic growth," Ääremaa added.

Ukraine is already at the forefront of technology-driven innovation in government and defense. AI powers game-changing applications, a state that works for its citizens, and innovative new companies in many sectors. The national AI strategy charts a path for building sustainable, long-term innovation by putting in place the institutions, programs and activities that enable learning and iteration.

"The AI strategy is more than just a document. It's about how technology can serve society, strengthen our resilience and unlock new opportunities for the state and its citizens," said Danylo Tsvok, chief AI officer of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and CEO of the WINWIN AI Center of Excellence.

"We are honored to support our Ukrainian partners in creating a national AI strategy. This project is not only about sharing knowledge, but also about mutual learning," said Siim Sikkut, co-founder and managing partner of Digital Nation.

This article was originally published by the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) here.

