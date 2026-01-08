X!

CEO: Long game is key when doing business in Ukraine

News
Tarmo Sild.
Tarmo Sild. Source: ERR
News

Ukraine will win this war and become one of Europe's engines of growth, Tarmo Sild, CEO of Iute Group, which is in the process of establishing a bank in Ukraine, told ERR.

The Estonian financial company Iute Group is acquiring RWS Bank in Ukraine. "We are buying selected assets from them. We're taking over a small balance sheet — less than €10 million — but also 13,000 clients and their deposits and we'll build a new bank on that foundation," said Tarmo Sild.

Doing business in Ukraine requires a long-term perspective. "We believe Ukraine will win this war and become one of Europe's engines of growth. It used to be a corrupt country, but we've been watching its transformation since 2014 — the embrace of democratic values, the fight against corruption and a deeper understanding of the cost of freedom. All of this needs to be taken into account to determine whether the Ukrainian market is ready for a modern, digitalized bank," Sild said.

Sild has also built digital banks in Moldova and Albania. "People told us we were crazy then, too," he said. According to Sild, Iute's heart is in Estonia, but its clients are in Southeastern Europe.

It is possible to make money in Ukraine, Sild said. "Banking's share in Ukraine is relatively small. If total output is about €200 billion, then banking makes up around €75 billion, whereas in Western countries it's typically equal to GDP. So there's room to grow, even relative to today's GDP. But when it comes to digitalization, Ukraine is ahead of us. They've shifted their entire national communications and monetary circulation to digital solutions," said Sild.

As a major supporter of the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO), Sild said that culture is the foundation of everything, including business. He offered to co-finance ERSO with the state on a one-to-four basis, but said the Ministry of Culture has yet to provide a concrete action plan.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mari Peegel

Source: "Esimene stuudio"

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Georgian restaurant fire in Tallinn Old Town caused by unclean ventilation system

19:53

Kiki ball and drag show set for Tartu's Aparaaditehas this January

19:50

Old Christmas trees take center stage at traditional concert in Tartu's Raadi

19:43

Estonian rowers battle blazing sun as they pass halfway in Atlantic challenge

19:25

New Tartu art exhibition explores tension between light and darkness

19:09

Government confirms new minimum wage for teachers

18:43

Narva planning to modernize public transport infrastructure with EU funds

18:01

Fishing sector appeals cormorant cull with state

17:20

Tartu Station photo exhibition brings Dance Festival moments into everyday life

16:38

LHV tops pension fund productivity in 2025

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.01

6 hospitalized in Viljandi County after Scottish man drives on wrong side of road

06.01

Minister: Over 90% of Russian-speaking students reaching B1 in Estonian too optimistic

07.01

Estonian volunteers struggling to protect Wikipedia from Russian propaganda

05.01

Wolves kill Tartu County pet dog in vicious attack

07.01

Finnish Police seize cargo ship Fitburg suspected of breaking cables

08:35

Tallinn apartment blocks facing garbage overflow headaches

10:05

Estonian foreign minister: Trump's recent moves should make Putin worried

13:10

Estonia mulling social tax change, implications for couriers and digital nomads

07.01

Bank of Estonia approves new commemorative coin dedicated to Forest Brothers

07.01

Prices in Estonia rise 4.1% in December Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo