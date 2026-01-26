X!

Bolt founder Markus Villig to head up government's AI advisory council

Markus Villig.
Markus Villig. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Prime Minister Kristen Michal's artificial intelligence advisory council, known as Eesti.ai, will be led by Markus Villig, the founder of Bolt.

On Tuesday, Estonia will launch Eesti.ai, a new initiative expected to significantly influence the country's development over the next decade. The program aims to establish a comprehensive approach to the adoption and development of artificial intelligence across all sectors where there is potential, in collaboration with international entrepreneurs and experts, Estonian tech companies and investors and the public sector, the government's communications office announced.

The initiative's leaders believe that with the implementation of AI, the value of Estonians' work could double over the next ten years.

The advisory council will be chaired by Markus Villig, founder of Bolt. Other members include IT visionary Linnar Viik and tech entrepreneurs Sten Tamkivi (Skaala), Kaspar Korjus (Pactum) and Taavi Madiberk (Skeleton).

According to the government's communications office, the need for the Eesti.ai initiative stems partly from global trends, such as an aging population and a shrinking working-age demographic.

"On the other hand, the rapid advancement and smart application of artificial intelligence can boost our competitiveness and economy, enabling us to do more, do it smarter and generate greater added value with fewer people," the statement outlining the initiative's background said.

More details about the council's work will be presented by those involved on Tuesday.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

