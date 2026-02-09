X!

Tallinn to create new advisory body for economic enlivening

Tallinn Mayor Peeter Raudsepp.
Tallinn Mayor Peeter Raudsepp. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The plan to establish a city economic growth council, outlined in Tallinn's coalition agreement, will take more concrete shape in the coming weeks, Mayor Peeter Raudsepp said.

Since last year, a national economic growth council made up of entrepreneurs has been meeting under the Government Office to identify ways to reduce bureaucracy in Estonia. Now, the capital city is looking to establish a similar body of its own.

The plan is outlined in the coalition agreement signed in early December between the Center Party and Isamaa in Tallinn. Mayor Peeter Raudsepp told ERR that steps have already been taken to launch the council. Initial meetings and discussions have been held, but its membership has not yet been determined. According to Raudsepp, the council will not consist solely of non-political experts.

"Business figures, certainly — but I wouldn't draw a hard line saying that all of them must be strictly non-political," Raudsepp said.

The goal of the planned council is to answer questions such as how to improve the business climate in Tallinn, how to make entrepreneurship more attractive to investors, including foreign investors, and what actions are needed to achieve that: reducing bureaucracy, speeding up planning processes and more. However, Raudsepp noted it is too early to speak in detail as the plans are not yet finalized.

"I see planning not just as a bureaucratic procedure, as it's often discussed, but as something that always involves a specific investor and a concrete investment," Raudsepp said. "As a result of a planning process, an investor comes to the city and invests in a particular project. I don't want the planning process to be, figuratively speaking, a door behind which lies a labyrinth."

He added that instead of a maze, there should be a clear corridor with a defined beginning and end.

According to the mayor, the city should not view the planning process as a bureaucratic burden but rather recognize its connection to concrete investments that, once in motion, generate cash flow.

"Whether it's a shop, service provider, hotel, spa or factory — it doesn't matter. What matters is that it creates jobs, generates cash flow and brings tax revenue to the city," Raudsepp explained. "That's why it's so important to me that we understand our goal is to stimulate the economy and bring tax revenue into the city budget. We don't create jobs directly, but we can help ensure that jobs are created. That's the angle we should take."

The specific details of the new council, including who will serve on it, are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. Raudsepp added that the council's name should also be decided soon, as terms currently in use, like "economic growth council" or "economic council," are just working titles.

According to the mayor, the council should begin delivering results by the end of this year.

